4 Devices Your Steam Deck Can Connect To

The mighty Steam Deck, despite getting up there in years and alternative PC handhelds overtaking it in performance, still sits atop the pile. That's even with it featuring a highly customized version of Linux, which you might never really interact with. What makes the Steam Deck so resilient as the years go on is its flexibility. From the various control methods, like gyro and touch pad, or just the general fact that it's using Linux, modders and developers have been able to go wild providing tools and options.

A big part of that flexibility is that connecting the Steam Deck to other devices isn't a headache. Headphones, smart glasses, and more are all usable on Valve's handheld. Some have even gotten some much-needed community support to make them even easier to set up.

Speaking of flexibility, if you own an Asus ROG Ally or another PC gaming handheld, all of what's being recommended below should work too, even if you stick with Windows. Having Linux, like SteamOS, CachyOS Handheld, or Bazzite, would make things easier. However, no one's going to yuck your yum if there are key games that you're still playing on Microsoft's OS.