Vertical Or Horizontal: What's The Best Position For Your PlayStation 5
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While the console wars continue among PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox, there is another, albeit smaller, battle among PlayStation 5 owners: the fight over how to place your PS5. Like most of its predecessors, Sony's fifth console can be placed either vertically or horizontally, depending on your preference and your available space. While it's entirely up to the owner how to place it, there may be some potential issues with the choice.
The PS5 launched with the ability to be placed either way, but placing it horizontally may be for the best. That's because placing older PS5 models vertically may damage the console. It's been reported that the liquid metal used to cool the PS5's system on a chip (SoC) could leak between the heatsink and the SoC if left in a vertical position. This could cause the PS5 to overheat, leading to lower performance. Reports indicate that Sony fixed the issue on newer models when it redesigned its cooling system, though you should know that Sony has not commented on or confirmed the potential risk of a liquid metal leak at all.
Not only does placing your PS5 horizontally reduce the risk of the liquid metal leaking, but it also reduces the risk of it falling over, as it has a more stable base. Having it vertical increases the chance it could be knocked over, even if it is on its included stand.
Where is the best place for your PlayStation 5?
Placing a PS5 also comes down to where it's going to be. Whether it's on a shelf, in a TV console, or next to the TV, keep in mind the amount of space you have to work with. The PS5 is quite large, so fitting it into your desired entertainment center can be a deciding factor in where you place it.
Another major consideration is whether it has enough room to breathe. Dust and dirt can cause problems, so make sure to leave enough room around the console for air to circulate, and only place the console itself on hard surfaces to prevent your PlayStation 5 from overheating. The base coming into contact with carpeted surfaces while in the vertical position is likely fine, provided the console is off the carpet and has ample ventilation.
How close the console is to the TV matters, too. Power and HDMI cables need to reach the TV, so make sure they can be connected without straining. The HDMI cable that comes with the PS5 is roughly 1.5 meters long, so you'll need at least that much room to connect it.
What to do if your PlayStation 5 breaks
Video game consoles are not without their own gremlins, faults, or glitches. The PlayStation 3, for instance, suffered from what has come to be known as the yellow light of death. And just like the console before it, there's always a chance your PlayStation 5 can break down or malfunction. Sony provides a one-year warranty from the date of purchase, which includes repair or replacement with another console at no additional charge.
Outside the original warranty, extended warranties, like the one offered by Best Buy's Geek Squad, can offer peace of mind and are available depending on where you purchased the PS5. In that case, you'll need to contact the retailer for details on how to use the benefits of their extended warranty. If the original warranty expired and you don't have an extended warranty, your only option is to have it repaired out of pocket by a professional.