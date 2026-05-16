Vertical Or Horizontal: What's The Best Position For Your PlayStation 5

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While the console wars continue among PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox, there is another, albeit smaller, battle among PlayStation 5 owners: the fight over how to place your PS5. Like most of its predecessors, Sony's fifth console can be placed either vertically or horizontally, depending on your preference and your available space. While it's entirely up to the owner how to place it, there may be some potential issues with the choice.

The PS5 launched with the ability to be placed either way, but placing it horizontally may be for the best. That's because placing older PS5 models vertically may damage the console. It's been reported that the liquid metal used to cool the PS5's system on a chip (SoC) could leak between the heatsink and the SoC if left in a vertical position. This could cause the PS5 to overheat, leading to lower performance. Reports indicate that Sony fixed the issue on newer models when it redesigned its cooling system, though you should know that Sony has not commented on or confirmed the potential risk of a liquid metal leak at all.

Not only does placing your PS5 horizontally reduce the risk of the liquid metal leaking, but it also reduces the risk of it falling over, as it has a more stable base. Having it vertical increases the chance it could be knocked over, even if it is on its included stand.