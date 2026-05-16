This Common Phone Accessory Could Have A Major Impact On Battery Health

Going caseless while your phone is charging or for general use doesn't do you any good if you don't change your usage habits, since your phone will still generate heat naturally. Phones usually have an optimization setting that makes it easier to set the charging limit to 80%. The 80% limit is designed to protect the phone from high-voltage stress during the final 20% of charging.

Some phones have a bypass charging feature that helps you handle a newly set limit, since you might be tempted to turn it off when you feel you need that extra 20% while playing a game or doing a battery-depleting task. Bypass charging supplies your phone with power without using your battery, as long as you are plugged in, alleviating stress on the battery from overuse. Then, of course, you'll want to be judicious with fast charging, since it can generate more heat than regular charging.

The last tip for good charging practices is to use high-quality chargers, whether the ones that came with your device or highly rated ones. That way, you know you get the proper wattage and regulated current needed to charge the battery. If it does not meet the standards, your phone could be exposed to unstable voltage, or the charger may be unable to dissipate heat properly (due to poor build quality).