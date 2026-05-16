4 Cool Audio Gadgets To Upgrade Your Home Theater Setup

Investing in a wired system is one of the best ways to experience premium audio formats like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, but all those speaker wires and subwoofer leads can make one heck of a mess behind your TV stand. If you're building your home theater from the ground up and know your system will include in-ceiling, in-wall, or wall-mounted speakers, this Cable Matters Triple Gang 7.1 Speaker Wall Plate with HDMI is a great way to reduce cable clutter.

In a traditional wired home theater, all the non-front speakers are typically wired in-wall or in-ceiling. One end of the wire connects to the speaker, and the other end is routed to the bottom of a stud bay that's near your AV receiver. Instead of all those leads jutting out of a cable pass-through in your drywall, the Cable Matters wall plate lets you connect those leads to its rear terminals. You'll just need to run a speaker wire from the matching front terminal into your AV receiver.

Not only does this help to keep the back of your entertainment center looking cleaner, but the plate's gold-plated connectors help maintain signal strength between your speakers and amplifier. Conveniently, this model also features hookups for one active subwoofer and an HDMI device. The latter will come in handy if you want to keep your AV receiver in a different room or tucked away in a hidden media closet.