3 Smartphone-Sized E-Readers That Are Perfect For On-The-Go Reading

Measuring 6.3" x 3.1" x 0.31" and weighing just 6oz, the Boox Palma 2 looks and feels like any other smartphone. It uses a Carta 1200 e-paper display with a resolution of 300 PPI. And like a Kindle, this display is also equipped with a dual-tone front light, letting you change both the brightness and warmth to your liking. While the Palma 2 uses e-paper, it still responds pretty well to touches, thanks to the Boox Super Refresh technology. This makes the screen feel smoother and more smartphone-like than a Kindle's.

When it comes to reading, the Palma 2's reading interface is just as minimal as any other e-readers'. It includes standard elements like the pages, battery life, and time and familiar Kindle tools like highlight, translate, and text customizations. If you're a fan of audiobooks, the Palma 2 is built with Bluetooth and its own speaker for convenience. The device's battery life, on the other hand, is reported to last for about a week or two, depending on how much you read a day.

Aside from being an e-reader, the Boox Palma 2 functions like a smartphone. It runs Android 13 and is powered by an octa-core processor, with 6 GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. Since it's an Android phone, it comes with the Play Store installed. That means you can download all sorts of apps, from social media apps like TikTok to productivity apps like Gmail. Another notable smartphone-like feature of the Palma 2 is the 16MP rear camera with an LED flash, which is especially useful for scanning documents.