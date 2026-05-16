Do You Really Need To Unplug Your Electronics During A Thunderstorm?

It seems we're all one bad lightning strike away from losing our most beloved electronics. It's an age-old fear that the right strike will damage your gear. But is that really true? According to the National Weather Service, yes. Lightning strikes can damage electronics through severe power surges, even when the strike is some distance from a building. What's more, the NWS clarifies "a typical surge protector will do little to protect the device (or the person using it) if lightning should strike." Put simply, you should unplug electronics before a storm and keep away from any that are plugged in.

A power surge is a sudden spike in voltage above. For example, a standard U.S. electrical outlet supplies 120 volts, and a surge would exceed that, shooting past 169 volts. Surges can generate heat, frying critical parts or melting circuit boards, and can also damage internal components. Lightning strikes aren't their only source, as surges can also occur during power outages due to grid fluctuations or failures, faulty wiring, or when high-powered electrical devices power cycle.

Most electronics cannot handle repeated spikes over time or a sudden one. In fact, surge protectors, power strips and even power generators are only rated for so much. That's why there are several devices you should never plug into a generator, as they require too much power and may even damage the system. Ideally, you'd unplug all electronics before a storm to protect them. Realistically, you can't always do that, nor would you want to, so it's best to unplug the most important devices, like a desktop PC or a power strip connecting your entire entertainment system.