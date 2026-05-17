The Simple Tweak That Will Instantly Make Your Bookshelf Speakers Sound Better

For an audiophile, there are few experiences more disappointing than not getting the performance you expect from your gear. You spent a fortune on high-end equipment like the best wireless speakers, agonized over proper installation and placement, only to be rewarded with muddy bass or a poor soundstage. But before you go and splash more cash trying to brute-force this problem, there's one tweak you should try that can make a massive difference to audio quality (and will cost you very little, particularly compared to investing in new equipment).

Even high-end bookshelf speakers are highly reliant on the surface they're perched on. One major and oft-neglected problem, even with cheap wireless speakers you can find on Amazon, is caused by placing speakers on a hollow surface. That space can create subtle vibrations that can have a significant impact, making bass feel bloated, instruments sound displaced, and the soundstage feel broken. Filling in your shelves can transform a setup from mediocre to stunning, and can be done for a fraction of the price of investing in new, high-end speakers.