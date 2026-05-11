The Next Apple Watch Might Not Have Touch ID, But Apple Has A Good Reason

With battery life apparently being such a big focus, it seems Touch ID might not be in the cards for the Apple Watch — at least, not in the near future. No design overhauls or major feature additions have been rumored for the Apple Watch Series 12, even though its all-new processor suggests it's going to represent a new generation of Apple Watch — one that moves on from the chip used in Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Series 11 models.

It seems the next breakthrough change for Apple Watch users is still at least a couple of years away, when Apple might be able to introduce blood glucose monitoring technology. In 2023, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that this technology was at its "proof-of-concept" stage, meaning the underlying tech exists, but it now needs to be condensed to fit into a wearable.

Reports suggest that Apple has been working on glucose monitoring since as early as 2010, and if the company succeeds in adding this technology to the Apple Watch, it would be a breakthrough advancement. In the meantime, however, Apple seems to be focused on an iterative approach to its flagship wearable — after all, the Apple Watch Series 11 and Series 10 are almost identical — so it might be best to temper any expectations of groundbreaking changes coming to the Apple Watch Series 12.