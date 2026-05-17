Electric Cars Were Invented Much Earlier Than You Think

Even as electric vehicles battle for a footing in the mainstream automotive market today, you might be surprised to learn that this struggle actually dates back nearly 200 years. That's right — battery-powered propulsion dates back to the early days of the horseless carriage. While steam and internal combustion were first vying to replace the horse, early inventors were already making the case for the electric motor.

The first electric vehicle to be developed was created by Robert Anderson, and while it was more or less a prototype and considered crude at the time, it is the genesis of today's electric vehicles. In the late 1800s, electric cars became more standard as car manufacturers began to understand how to design, build, and sell them to the public. In the early 1890s, William Morrison crafted the first electric car in the United States. Inspired by the horse-drawn carriages that came before it, the vehicle was more or less an electric wagon. Unlike typical cars, there was no nose at the front because there was no engine. The driver sat where a buggy driver or chauffeur would and steered the electric car from there. It was able to hold six passengers and had a top speed of 14 miles per hour. Compare that to the high-powered EVs of day that can power your home in an emergency.