3 Cool New Features Your Google Home Just Received In May 2026

Technically speaking, Google's latest Google Home Update isn't universal; some lucky individuals who wanted to test early iterations of updates can do so. Everyone with a Google Home network will receive these eventually, but a few testers get it earlier than others, so they can provide feedback that will improve the eventual full release.

One of the early preview features involves using Gemini to do more than just summarize videos. Some Google Home users can now ask Gemini to carry out multi-step voice commands. Well, technically, they can just request a voice command as normal, and Gemini's complex reasoning capabilities will make Google Home perform the task with greater accuracy. Another early preview feature revolves around managing your home via, um, Google Home. If your computer is hooked up to the Google Home network, you can use it to examine your camera's history and create home automation tasks. This feature also extends to more minute control of specific devices.

If you didn't sign up for early access, you will have to wait to use the preview build features, but you can easily request permission for future releases. Well, signing up is easy, but Google has more than one preview program. Depending on the feature you want to try out, you might have to sign up for Early Access (for Gemini for Home), Public Preview (for the Google Home app), or the Preview Program (for smart speakers, displays, and streaming devices). Just make sure you have the requisite devices first.