4 Apple Products You Should Avoid Buying Used

The Apple Pencil is another Apple product that you should also stay away from if you're shopping in the used market. The regular USB-C Apple Pencil costs $79, while the Pro version will run you down by $129. Buying one used might seem attractive at first, but you'll be making a mistake. The Apple Pencil has an internal battery, and because Apple doesn't provide a way to check the health of that battery, you can't know how long it'll last on a single charge. That means you may be disappointed to find out that the Apple Pencil you got for less doesn't hold power for long.

The tip of the Apple Pencil might also need replacing, which is an extra cost. If you instead buy it directly from Apple, you won't have to worry about the battery or the tips for years — and the company offers free engraving as well. The last, and perhaps most important, point against buying a used Apple Pencil is the lack of repairability. In fact, Apple doesn't even list the stylus under its Product Service and Repair Information page. So if you're sold a faulty one for cheap, you wouldn't have a way out. That lack of repairability is a big concern because if something goes wrong, you have no way of bringing the accessory back to life.

The same risk applies to other Apple accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse, both of which have internal batteries and cannot be repaired. We advise against buying them used because of that, even though keyboards and mice don't get as much wear and tear as the Apple Pencil.