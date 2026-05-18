4 Video Doorbells Under $50 That Are Actually Worth Buying
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Shopping for home security on a limited budget shouldn't mean you're priced out of reliable surveillance from recognizable brands. Devices like video doorbells are your first line of defense against porch pirates and untrustworthy couriers, and many of these front door cams are packed with features and settings. Unfortunately, more bells and whistles often translate to higher prices, which is why a lot of video doorbells cost more than $50.
Believe it or not, though, you can get your hands on a few different doorbells for $50 or less, and there are even some options from noteworthy manufacturers like Arlo and Ring. While you'll likely be shutting the door on anything beyond 2K resolution, we came across four video doorbells that are under $50 and punch above their weight class.
If you're looking for more advanced features (e.g., AI-powered detection, color night vision, local storage), $50 may end up being a steep cutoff. That said, you can always wait for a good sale on the doorbell you have your mind set on. In the meantime, you can check out five simple ways to make your home feel more secure.
Arlo Video Doorbell HD (2nd Gen)
Arlo has had a strong foothold in the home security market for years, thanks to its simple-to-install cameras that deliver great visuals and fast notifications. The $35 Arlo Video Doorbell HD (2nd Gen) is a solid video doorbell with a 180-degree field of view and 1536 x 1536 resolution, which is technically a step above full HD.
The Arlo HD requires a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection, and can be installed wirelessly or via the wired route. Once set up, the cam should deliver a complete view of your doorstep, and it's easy to add the doorbell to an Alexa or Google Home ecosystem (no Apple HomeKit support). While the lack of LED spotlights means no color night vision, the Arlo HD switches to IR when the sun goes down, and the footage is pretty clear-looking up to 25 feet away.
The Arlo app is an excellent companion tool that can be used to view live footage, interact with visitors via two-way audio, and more. Local storage isn't an option here, though, which means you'll need to sign up for an Arlo Secure plan (prices start at $8 per month) for access to event recordings and advanced monitoring features.
Tapo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell
It's tough to find a security cam with local storage for less than $100, let alone $50. But miracles do happen, and devices like the Tapo 2K Wireless Video Doorbell are proof. Not only does this doorbell cam deliver up to 2K resolution across a 160-degree field of view, but it also has the ability to store up to 512 GB of footage via microSD (plus optional cloud storage). That means you won't have to sign up for a monthly subscription to store footage.
The Tapo 2K comes with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that should last up to 180 hours on a full charge. This is another doorbell cam with IR night vision, and both day and nighttime footage is colorful and detailed. The Tapo app is a rock-solid bit of software that makes it easy to monitor your home or business, and includes features like two-way audio and customizable activity zones. You'll even be able to send a prerecorded Quick Response if you don't have time to interact with visitors.
More than 400 Amazon users provided feedback on this Tapo bell, earning the product 4.4 out of 5 stars. Most folks were impressed by the video quality and budget-friendly price, while others were pleased with the battery life. It is worth mentioning that a few individuals experienced issues with motion detection; one particular shopper even went on record to say that the cam was slow to start recording video, and sometimes wouldn't record at all.
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
When video doorbells first hit the market, Ring was so closely associated with these devices that the brand name became ubiquitous with the hardware. Over the years, the Amazon-owned surveillance company has experienced some hurdles around privacy and user data, but has cleaned up its act enough for us to feel comfortable recommending the $50 Ring Video Doorbell Wired.
Unlike the other doorbells we've highlighted above and below this entry, the Ring Wired can only be installed using your home's electrical system. It will also bypass any existing chime, which means you'll need to buy a Ring Chime or Ring Chime Pro if an audible tone is important to you. On the plus side, you won't have to worry about charging a battery, and the Ring Wired can connect to both 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks.
The Ring Wired is about as basic as it gets for most video bells, and you'll still need to sign up for a Ring subscription to store event recordings (no local storage). Still, it's no slouch when it comes to video quality and smart home compatibility. Considering Amazon's ownership of Ring, we'd be surprised if it didn't seamlessly work with Alexa.
Boifun Wireless Video Doorbell
Now, for a Ring camera alternative that's a bit more off the beaten path than normal. The $50 Boifun Wireless Video Doorbell goes toe to toe with competitors like Tapo and Ring, delivering up to 2K resolution and a 166-degree field of view. Amazon users have reported crystal-clear footage and a quick, easy setup process. One thing to keep in mind, though: the bell will only connect to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks.
The Boifun bell can be added to your home's existing electrical system, and it can also be run off battery power. While the manufacturer claims that you'll get up to 60 days of performance before it's time to recharge, a few Amazon users reported a nearly-dead battery after just several days of use. That said, variables like outdoor temperature, recording sensitivity, and other camera settings can all lead to reduced battery life.
One of the biggest pros of Boifun is that no feature lives behind a paywall. Everything from AI-powered motion detection to multi-user sharing is available at no extra cost, and the doorbell even comes with an external chime (powered by three AAA batteries). We don't always aim the spotlight at third-party underdogs, but we'd be remiss not to mention this Boifun device.
How we chose these doorbells
Home security isn't a corner of the consumer tech world you want to take risks with. Everyone wants to save a buck, but when cost reduction directly affects the quality and performance of a product, the trade-off becomes less enticing. That's why we made sure to choose video doorbells from recognizable and reliable brands, and leaned heavily on user feedback for the one third-party device we decided to spotlight.
Each of our four selections scored 4 stars or higher on Amazon, and we referenced professional, hands-on reviews whenever possible. We also did our best to find deals and discounts on top-rated doorbells.