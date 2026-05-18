4 Video Doorbells Under $50 That Are Actually Worth Buying

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Shopping for home security on a limited budget shouldn't mean you're priced out of reliable surveillance from recognizable brands. Devices like video doorbells are your first line of defense against porch pirates and untrustworthy couriers, and many of these front door cams are packed with features and settings. Unfortunately, more bells and whistles often translate to higher prices, which is why a lot of video doorbells cost more than $50.

Believe it or not, though, you can get your hands on a few different doorbells for $50 or less, and there are even some options from noteworthy manufacturers like Arlo and Ring. While you'll likely be shutting the door on anything beyond 2K resolution, we came across four video doorbells that are under $50 and punch above their weight class.

If you're looking for more advanced features (e.g., AI-powered detection, color night vision, local storage), $50 may end up being a steep cutoff. That said, you can always wait for a good sale on the doorbell you have your mind set on. In the meantime, you can check out five simple ways to make your home feel more secure.