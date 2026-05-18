Why There's Simply No Need For Android Antivirus Apps Anymore

Antivirus software is the first app many people install on a new Android phone or tablet, even today. Most do it to protect their device from malware and web-based threats. As surprising as it may sound, while the fear is valid, an antivirus suite is no longer the best solution. Modern Android devices don't benefit from antivirus apps, at least for the vast majority of users.

That's because Android comes with built-in security features designed for a safer user experience. In 2014, Android's Head of Security, Adrian Ludwig, said that people don't need antivirus apps for Android devices. He underlined how apps on the Play Store undergo a series of checks before they are available for download. And in the years that have followed, things have improved significantly, making Android more secure than it ever was. That's why you no longer need an antivirus on Android, as long as you only download apps from the Play Store, keep your operating system up to date, and practice basic Android safety measures like not clicking on random links or sideloading apps.

This doesn't mean that threats have completely disappeared on Android, or any operating system for that matter. Risks like phishing scams, fake pop-ups, and malicious links still exist. But for most users, these risks can be significantly minimized with Android's native protections and smart usage habits.