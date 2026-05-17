7 Cool Things The Google Translate App Can Do

In the biblical story of the tower of Babel, humanity is cursed with myriad languages making it hard to communicate and cooperate. But, in the utopian sci-fi world of "Star Trek," there's a Universal Translator that ensures everyone can be understood, even if they're alien species. While we certainly haven't reached the level of the Universal Translator, we're far closer to the "Star Trek" scenario than we are to Babel thanks to Google Translate. Google Translate just turned 20 years old, and it's arguably the best-known translation service available to us right now.

In the early days, it used a method known as "statistical machine translation," but in 2016, Google switched over to an advanced neural machine translation model, not unlike the AI chatbots of today. While its translations in those early days were hilariously clunky, today it's an amazing, powerful tool that can bridge the gap between your understanding and a foreign language, but it's more than just a simple translation tool. Google Translate is capable of some very impressive, and here are some very cool things you might not know about this translator.