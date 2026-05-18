3 Nostalgic Tech Gadgets From The 2000s That Totally Vanished

The BlackBerry is an example of a nostalgic 2000s gadget that served a real purpose and offered genuine value. It didn't fail because the overall idea was weak, but because factors like competition from peers ultimately prevented the device from thriving in the long run. However, there are also some popular consumer items from this era that seem somewhat pointless to begin with.

Consider the example of HitClips. Marketed primarily to kids and younger consumers, these devices (which came in a range of sizes, shapes, and styles) played music from small memory cards. Introduced in 1999 and available until 2003, on the one hand, this type of portable music player might seem like a valid alternative to a handheld CD player before iPods and similar devices took over.

That said, HitClips always involved certain critical limitations. For example, the HitClips player usually only had one button: Play. The device didn't even allow a user to control the volume. Perhaps more significantly, the name was certainly appropriate, given that the device only allowed users to play minute-long clips of popular songs.

On top of that, while HitClips were on the market, only a little more than 50 tracks were ever available. Sure, some cool middle school students might have been initially impressed by a pre-MP3 player device that offered one minute of smooth NSYNC vocals, but when they got a chance to truly hear the less-than-stellar audio quality, they likely realized this fad wasn't going to replace other music player devices anytime soon.