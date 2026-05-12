You Can Get Amazon Packages In 30 Minutes Or Less If You Live In These US Cities
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We knew at the end of 2025 that Amazon had big changes planned for 2026. From expanding access to drone deliveries to its own line of robotaxis in cities across the country, the online retailer has a lot in the works. One of the latest changes Amazon has announced is an updated version of its delivery services with the arrival of Amazon Now, which promises deliveries in 30 minutes or less.
To start with, Amazon is only offering its expedited delivery in Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Philadelphia, and Seattle. However, the company has plans to expand its service to Austin, Houston, Orlando, Phoenix, Minneapolis, and Oklahoma City in the near future. Amazon Now will continue to expand to other cities before the end of the year, the announcement from Amazon notes.
Udit Madan, Senior Vice President of Amazon Worldwide Operations, says that the move is meant to give Amazon customers the ability to pay for expedited deliver when they "need or want the convenience." The service will support ultra-fast delivery on thousands of different products, including but not limited to grocery supplies and household essentials, as well as more luxury items, such as a new pair of AirPods Pro 3.
How to take advantage of Amazon Now
If Amazon Now is available within your region, you'll now be able to select it when choosing your delivery option at checkout. A special banner will appear on the homepage of the website and in the Amazon app on Android and Apple devices. You can also head to amazon.com/now in your browser to see if it's available in your area. From there, you can select from categories of supported items, as well as take advantage of personalized recommendations.
Much like some of Amazon's other expedited delivery options, Amazon Now will be available to both Prime and non-Prime members. Orders over $15 will cost $3.99 per order for Prime members, while non-Prime shoppers will pay an additional $13.99 for expedited delivery. If the order is under $15, then Prime members will only need to pay $1.99 for delivery, while non-Prime members will be charged $3.99. The company also appears to be running a limited-time offer of free deliveries on orders over $15 at the time of writing.
Amazon Now will pull products for delivery from specially designed locations to help provide more efficient fulfillment of orders, as well as to prioritize the safety of employees that are picking up and packing the orders. At the moment, it does not sound like Amazon Now will rely on Amazon's Prime Air delivery drones, which have sparked controversy in some areas.