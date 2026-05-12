You Can Get Amazon Packages In 30 Minutes Or Less If You Live In These US Cities

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We knew at the end of 2025 that Amazon had big changes planned for 2026. From expanding access to drone deliveries to its own line of robotaxis in cities across the country, the online retailer has a lot in the works. One of the latest changes Amazon has announced is an updated version of its delivery services with the arrival of Amazon Now, which promises deliveries in 30 minutes or less.

To start with, Amazon is only offering its expedited delivery in Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Philadelphia, and Seattle. However, the company has plans to expand its service to Austin, Houston, Orlando, Phoenix, Minneapolis, and Oklahoma City in the near future. Amazon Now will continue to expand to other cities before the end of the year, the announcement from Amazon notes.

Udit Madan, Senior Vice President of Amazon Worldwide Operations, says that the move is meant to give Amazon customers the ability to pay for expedited deliver when they "need or want the convenience." The service will support ultra-fast delivery on thousands of different products, including but not limited to grocery supplies and household essentials, as well as more luxury items, such as a new pair of AirPods Pro 3.