PlayStation Lawsuit Settlement Could Put Money Back In Your Digital Wallet - Here's How

A $7.85 million class action suit filed against Sony and PlayStation has been granted preliminary approval from a judge and will now go through a final approval hearing in October. The lawsuit alleges that Sony illegally removed competition and raised prices. This happened in 2019, when Sony stopped third-party sales (Amazon, Walmart, and GameStop) of digital vouchers. By making the PlayStation Store the only place to buy the related games and raising prices, it violated federal antitrust laws.

If the settlement is approved, around 4 million U.S. PlayStation customers who bought games through the PlayStation Store before April 2019 will be a part of the class-action lawsuit. If your PlayStation Network account is the same, you should receive credits redeemable in your digital wallet automatically. If you deactivated your account, you will need to visit the official PSN Digital Games Settlement website and contact the administrators to request a paper check instead.

The deadline to do that is August 27, 2026. If you would like to opt out, so you can potentially sue separately, you must submit a manual exclusion request by July 2, 2026. As for how much you'll receive, there's no specified amount yet. Around 25% of the $7.85 million settlement fund will go towards attorneys' fees, and the rest to class members. Another £2 billion suit has been filed against PlayStation in the U.K. and is ongoing.