5 Of The Best Tech Deals To Grab From Amazon Haul
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Good tech deals can be hard to find, especially when you're shopping outside of the major holiday and sale periods. 2026 is already shaping up to be an expensive year for tech, as several companies have hiked the prices of their existing products. The most recent example is Samsung, which hiked the price of its tablets, phones, and laptops. However, all is not lost. Amazon is turning out to be a light in the darkness with the site's Amazon Haul vertical, which has discounted products across different categories, from fashion and beauty to home and electronics.
On top of the discounts, Amazon is sweetening the deal further by offering free delivery for orders that cost $25 or more. So if you are shopping for some handy tech gadgets to spruce up your workspace or ease your life, you should definitely consider Amazon Haul deals. We've browsed through dozens of tech products on offer, and we've found these deals worth considering.
ProCase for iPad Air 13-inch
If you recently bought Apple's latest M4-powered 13-inch iPad Air and you haven't bought a case yet because the one offered by Apple is pricey, you should check out this alternative. It has a list price of $15, but thanks to Amazon's Haul sale, you can get this case for $10. The ProCase for iPad Air 13-inch has been well-received by Amazon users and currently boasts a 4.6 out of 5 rating from close to 5,000 reviewers. It comes in various color combinations, including Aqua, Black, Green, Grey, Purple, and more, so there's a good chance you'll find one that fits your aesthetic.
The case protects your iPad Air from scratches and dust using its book-style design, and it doubles as a stand. The stand supports a two-angle view (with one meant for watching and another for typing), which allows you to adjust between the two depending on what you're doing. It supports a variety of 13-inch iPad Air models, starting with the M2 version that was launched in 2024, to the latest M4-powered variant.
Kingheroes Electric Toothbrush
Another item with a deal worth grabbing during Amazon's ongoing Haul sale is the KingHeroes Electric Toothbrush, which will run you $10. It offers four modes that you can switch between (clean, whiten, soft, and super), with each offering different vibration levels. The toothbrush is battery-powered, and the brand says a single charge can last for 60 days. This toothbrush comes with a set of eight brush heads, so you won't have to spend extra for new ones for quite some time.
The toothbrush also comes with a travel case that you can use to pack it with your other belongings. Furthermore, it comes with a built-in smart timer that will automatically stop after two minutes and remind you to switch the area of your mouth every 30 seconds. You can buy this KingHeroes Electric Toothbrush in either Black, Light Purple, Pink, or White. On Amazon, this toothbrush has an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 from over 15,000 reviews.
Anker P20i True Wireless Earbuds
Wireless earbuds are handy when listening to music on the go, like on the subway during your commute. They can be useful for listening to soothing background music to help you stay focused while working. Anker's P20i True Wireless Earbuds are a great pick and have been well-received by users. These earbuds have an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 from over 104,000 reviewers, proof that they're loved and have been bought by many. With the earbuds currently on sale as part of Amazon's Haul sale, it's a deal worth checking out.
For context, the Anker P20i has a list price of $40, but they're currently selling at a 50 percent discount, hitting the lowest price they've ever sold for, according to CamelCamelCamel data. They promise up to 10 hours of playback time and up to 30 hours with the charging case. Anker ships the earbuds with a USB-C to USB-A cable for charging and two extra pairs of tips — one large and one small. You can pair the earbuds with the company's companion app to customize the sound to your liking using the available equalizer.
Kenhao 3-Port 67W USB-C Car Charger
Your modern car probably comes with a number of USB ports. Unfortunately, car USB ports are notoriously slow, and it might take what feels like forever to juice up your phone battery by a substantial amount. Car chargers are your best bet for a fast charging experience, and if you're in the market for one, you should grab Kenhao's 3-Port 67W USB-C Car Charger that's currently on offer at Amazon. The product has a list price of $13, but thanks to Amazon Haul, you can get one for $10 or two for $19. It comes with three different USB ports, with two USB-C ports that support Power Delivery and a USB-A port.
The outer USB-C port supports 37 W fast charging, while the middle USB-C port and the USB-A port support up to 30 W charging speeds when only a single device is connected to the charger. This 3-Port 67W USB-C Car Charger has been bought by thousands of users and currently has an impressive average rating of 4.7 out of 5 from over 8,000 reviewers.
Okleeic Extension Cord
Another tech product that's currently on sale at a deal worth grabbing from Amazon's Haul sale is the Okleeic Extension Cord, which has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 from over 300 reviews. If you have a wall outlet with just two ports, you can use this extension cord to add more ports and connect a wide variety of gadgets simultaneously. It's a two-prong power strip that comes with eight three-prong outlets and six different USB ports, comprised of three USB-C ports and three USB-A ports. That gives you a total of 14 different outlets for charging your devices.
Moreover, you don't need to buy a separate surge protector because it comes with an integrated circuit breaker that automatically disconnects the power from reaching your devices if there's a power overload or short circuit. The extension cord is one foot long, but you can also select a three-foot or five-foot variant as per your needs. The one-foot, three-foot, and five-foot models are all currently on sale, going for $18, $21, and $22, respectively, with prices slashed between 16% and 30%.
How we selected the Amazon Haul tech deals
Amazon's Haul might not have any big-ticket tech products on offer, like Prime Day or Black Friday, but even so, we wanted to recommend items that other users liked. While we tried to select tech deals that are attractive, we also considered each item's average rating to compile our recommendation list.
To ensure quality, we strictly selected items that had at least an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 from a minimum of 300 reviews. All the items we've recommended had price cuts at the time of writing, but they might not be on sale for long.