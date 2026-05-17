9 Home Robots That Can Solve Everyday Problems
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Carrying out everyday home chores, such as cleaning, mowing, and cooking, consumes a large portion of the day, after which you are often left too tired to engage in activities you actually enjoy or that bring you a sense of peace and relaxation. With progressing technology, home robots are emerging that can take care of various tasks in your everyday life, so you can spend time doing things that really matter, and are now becoming a more mainstream concept.
For instance, there's a robot vacuum that cleans and mops the floors and carpets of your entire house every day without much human interference, while a kitchen robot tackles the entire cooking process while you sit and watch your favorite shows. We introduce you to some of the most fascinating home robots that can solve everyday problems, so you don't have to stress over the small things in life, like coming back to a messy home or needing to cook after an exhausting day.
All the home robots on this list have solid ratings on Amazon — at least a 4 out of 5 — or are backed by expert testing showing they will make a helpful addition to the house, though they can be a bit pricey.
Eufy Robot Vacuum E25
Say goodbye to the hassle of worrying about cleaning the house every day, which consumes a good portion of your time. The Eufy Robot Vacuum can be your all-in-one cleaning hand, equipped with 20,000 Pascals of maximum suction power to lift dust, debris, pet hair, and other particles from your floor. It works on hard floors, tiles, wood, and even carpet. When on carpet, the mop automatically lifts to prevent the surface from getting wet. While cleaning, it can intelligently detect obstacles and avoid them.
The robot can tackle tough spots on hard floors and improve its cleaning efficiency by activating the hydro-jet self-cleaning mop, which uses water to remove stubborn stains. A scan is performed after the clean-up to check for any leftover stains and dirt. All the collected dirt is stored in the 3-liter trash bag, which is automatically emptied at the docking station. Not only this, but the robot automatically recharges and cleans itself at the station before resuming the next cleaning spree.
Downloading the Eufy app lets you create custom cleaning maps, set no-go zones, assign cleaning schedules, and a lot more. You can buy this robot on Amazon for $999.99, where it holds a 4.1-star rating from customers who say the device has made their lives a whole lot easier by automating the regular cleaning process, making it among the essential gadgets every homeowner should have.
Ecovacs Winbot W2 Pro Window Cleaning Robot
If you have a house with big windows or glass doors, the Ecovacs Winbot W2 is the home robot for you, as it will make cleaning them effortless. It comes with two power modes: either plug it into an electrical socket or use the 5,200 mAh battery, which can generate about 110 minutes of uninterrupted performance. The device can fit different kinds of windows, be they frameless, flat, or tilted. Designed with a three-nozzle spray, it can clean dirt off the surface without leaving dripping stains or scratches on the glass. Also, the device has an intelligent climb system that creates a cleaning map to cover every corner of the surface while avoiding obstacles and preventing accidental falls.
Furthermore, you can choose among six cleaning modes: fast, deep, thorough, edge, heavy-duty, and manual, based on the type of cleaning you want to achieve. The window-cleaning robot is equipped with automated self-protection features, including automatic air-pressure compensation, emergency lockout, power-off protection, and more, to ensure maximum efficiency and durability. You can control the gadget via the Ecovacs Home app on your smartphone.
It is listed at $499.99 on Amazon and holds a 4.0 rating based on over 800 reviews, with buyers reporting that it exceeded their expectations by effectively cleaning the windows; all they had to do was wipe it lightly with a microfiber cloth for perfect results.
Segway Navimow i110N Robot Lawn Mower
The Segway Navimow i110N Robot Lawn Mower can be your assistant when it comes to lawn maintenance. This robot relies on the exact fusion location system (EFLS) 2.0, which uses built-in vision sensors to create 3D maps of the garden, enabling centimeter-level mowing accuracy and precise navigation. It can avoid over 150 obstacles in its path, including ground lights, rocks, and pets.
The machine integrates with Alexa and Google Home Assistant to let you control its operations via voice commands. There's an efficient traction control system that helps prevent skidding, avoiding soil compaction and other damage.
The Ride-On Boundary is another dedicated feature that commands the robot to move along the edges of the garden, keeping the boundaries of your lawn trim. While the robot may not perform best in thicker grass, it is a pretty handy tool when it comes to tackling fine grass types, like Bermuda and Bahia. Possessing a rating of 4.0 from more than 400 reviews, it is available for $999 on Amazon, so sit back and enjoy while the Segway Navimow Lawn Mower takes care of your gardening chores.
Posha Robot Chef
The Posha Robot Chef is a smart cooking robot that will take away the everyday stress of cooking, especially for those who work at nine-to-five roles and do not have the energy to cook tedious meals after work. The private robot chef can make more than 1,000 recipes, such as mac and cheese, chicken risotto, and shakshuka, so all you have to do is select one of the recipes, add the required ingredients, and marvel at the process as the food cooks itself in the machine. Furthermore, the machine keeps an eye on the cooking stage via the built-in camera and adds ingredients at the precise time to maintain taste while stirring as needed.
Per The Verge's testing, Posha kept a piping-hot mac and cheese ready for the reviewer to enjoy once they were back home, and copilot mode keeps the food warm and occasionally stirs it to keep it fresh until it's eaten. It took them less than five minutes to add the ingredients for the dish, and this smart kitchen gadget did the rest.
Grillbot Automatic Grill Cleaning Robot
Rubbing off stubborn grease, char, and oil stains from BBQ grills is a tedious task that takes significant time and effort after the party. The Grillbot Automatic Grill Cleaning Robot has three motors that generate enough power to remove the most stubborn stains and leftover food particles, using three nylon brushes.
Thanks to the compact design, it can reach every corner of the grill for an efficient cleaning, while the heat-resistant body makes it suitable for gas and charcoal grills. Moreover, you can set the timer to 10-, 20-, or 30-minute sessions. The robot automatically shuts off once cleaning is done and produces a beep to alert you. For easy cleaning of the robot, the nylon brushes are dishwasher safe, so you won't have to worry about manually cleaning them yourself.
The Grillbot Robot has a 4.1-star rating from over 3,000 global customers, who found it good value for money and commented that it makes cleaning the BBQ grates much easier and removes the hassle of manual cleaning. Priced at $154.95, it makes for a great grilling accessory for the BBQ master in your house.
Amazon Astro
The Amazon Astro, currently available only through exclusive invitations from Amazon, is a pet-like robot that moves around your house and lets you monitor every corner and room live in the Astro app on your smartphone. The bot actually identifies the pathways around your house to create a complete indoor map. You can tap the area you want the bot in, and it will pace up there in no time. With its Intelligent Motion, it can safely avoid obstacles, pets, stairs, and humans to avoid accidents. During a month-long test by The Verge, the robot never bumped into a chair or table, nor did it trip on a rug or other object on the floor.
The fun part is that you can command Astro to deliver messages to the person present in the other room. This is especially useful when you are tired at the end of the day and have forgotten to tell your kids something — just ask Astro to do it. Moreover, this robot is useful for home monitoring, as it can alert you if it detects alarming sounds, such as glass breaking, smoke alarms, and more.
You can also use it as your personal assistant and schedule it to perform certain tasks each day, such as giving you weather updates every morning before you head out to work. It also acts as a security guard inside the house. Set it to "Away" mode, and it will notify you if the robot detects any unrecognized person or activity in the house in your absence. Because it's battery-powered, the robot automatically docks itself to the charger to get a full recharge before becoming active again. Due to its exclusive, invitation-only rollout, no review score is available at the time of writing.
Dolphin Nautilus Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner
For swimming pool owners, the Dolphin Nautilus Pool Vacuum Cleaner is the one thing you need to have. Created with wall-climbing capabilities, it can scrub dirt and mess off swimming pools as long as 33 feet. The robot cleaner is compatible with any type of pool, whether it's above ground or inground, and works on a variety of surface types, such as vinyl, gunite, concrete, fiberglass, or more. This little robot gadget won't disappoint you, as it didn't disappoint the over 10,000 reviewers, who gave it an average of 4.2 stars on Amazon.
For $679, the device completely removes the stress of pool ownership by automating pool maintenance. All you have to do is plug in the Dolphin Nautilus Robot and drop it into the pool, and it will take care of the rest. With the integration of the Smart Navigation feature, it can map the pool design for efficient cleaning, plus all the dirt is collected in the filter basket, which is easy to remove for a quick clean.
It takes about two hours to complete its cleaning cycle, and once done, it quickly offloads all the water to lighten the weight so you can carry it easily to the storage.
Anki Vector 2.0
The Anki Vector 2.0 is a smart autonomous home robot companion designed with ChatGPT integration — though you would require a ChatGPT subscription to avail this feature. It serves as your robot pal, and you can ask it any kind of question and get updates — remember to say "Hey Vector" before the command — and it will provide you with the relevant information from the web. When bored, you can use the Anki Vector to play a game with you or engage in meaningful conversations on a topic you like to add to your knowledge.
In addition to these features, the robot also has a camera and sensors that allow it to recognize commonly seen faces and move around the house without bumping into things. The Alexa integration further broadens its functionality, since you can use it to interact with your other Amazon smart home devices, like turning on an Alexa-based smart lamp in the living room. Anki has its own personality that makes it a cute gadget to have around at a slashed price of $199.99 on Amazon. It holds a 4.0-star rating on its Amazon product page, based on more than 11,000 reviews, with many comments noting it as a fun home companion.
Enabot Ebo Air 2
The Enabot Ebot Air 2 is your solution to all-day indoor surveillance. Equipped with a 2K-resolution camera, it can capture live footage as it moves around the house, like a robot pet, in the Ebo Home app. The bot can also see clearly during low light, thanks to the night vision feature, so you can keep an eye on the house no matter the time. Built with a low-profile design, it can slide under objects with a minimum space of 3.5 inches — this is useful for finding lost objects that quietly roll under sofas or other compact spots.
It further allows two-way communication via the built-in mic and camera. Use the mobile app to talk to anyone near the Ebo Air 2, and they can respond to you through the robot. Furthermore, the gadget comes with a docking station where it returns to rest and recharge automatically, using infrared sensors to find its way to the base. Amazon is selling this product for a 5% discount at $189. Customers gave it a rating of 4.0 and praised it as a nice security camera to monitor everyday activities of their pets and kids.
Methodology
While picking these home robots, we needed to make sure that we only included the ones that are actually useful around the house and are not just another gimmicky gadget that serves no real value to the user. Hence, we set a criterion: each product here has a minimum rating of 4.0 stars or higher out of five on Amazon, based on at least 100 reviews. Or, the home robot is backed up by expert reviews from trusted publications, such as The Verge and others, who tested the home robots in real time and evaluated their performance positively.