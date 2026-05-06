The 10 Essential Gadgets Every Homeowner Should Have

Your phone flashlight can get you through simple scenarios, but the ThruNite Archer 2A C flashlight is ideal for more serious uses like power outages or going outside at night. It's a step above the cheap flashlight you may have in a kitchen drawer. After testing 27 models, Wirecutter selected it as a top pick for flashlights, writing that it "boasts a number of features found on more-expensive lights: It doesn't roll on a flat surface, it stands upright on its rear end, it can survive a 1-meter drop or full immersion in water ... and it has a memory function as well as a momentary-on feature that activates the light with a half-press of the rear button."

The Archer 2A C has dimmer settings for indoor use, as well as a maximum output of 1,018 lumens to illuminate open outdoor spaces, with a maximum beam distance of 547 feet. The light output will drop with use, but it has two options for power: two AA batteries, or a rechargeable cell included in the box.

The rechargeable cell needs to be removed from the flashlight to charge via a USB-C port, with 1lumen noting that it takes four hours and 11 minutes to charge on average, and lasts for roughly five and a half hours on medium brightness using the lithium ion battery. The flashlight doesn't get nearly as bright or last as long when using AA batteries, but it's still nice to have the versatility in case of emergency.