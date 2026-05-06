The 10 Essential Gadgets Every Homeowner Should Have
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Owning a house is a huge achievement, equaled only by the responsibility to look after it and the people inside. With the right set of gadgets you can do just that, being prepared for the everyday or the unexpected. These essential devices can help you become more self-sufficient and reduce maintenance costs, emergency calls, and stress.
To aid you in this journey, we've picked gadgets and small machines that will improve your life as a new or long-time homeowner. Our list includes versatile tools, some that are waiting for a disaster to strike, and cleaning tools. We based our recommendations on both expert and user reviews, so you can rest assured that they're the best choices around. They are all readily available on Amazon and other retailers, with an average customer rating above 4.2 stars after hundreds of confirmed reviews. More information on our methodology can be found at the foot of this article.
ThruNite Archer Rechargeable Flashlight
Your phone flashlight can get you through simple scenarios, but the ThruNite Archer 2A C flashlight is ideal for more serious uses like power outages or going outside at night. It's a step above the cheap flashlight you may have in a kitchen drawer. After testing 27 models, Wirecutter selected it as a top pick for flashlights, writing that it "boasts a number of features found on more-expensive lights: It doesn't roll on a flat surface, it stands upright on its rear end, it can survive a 1-meter drop or full immersion in water ... and it has a memory function as well as a momentary-on feature that activates the light with a half-press of the rear button."
The Archer 2A C has dimmer settings for indoor use, as well as a maximum output of 1,018 lumens to illuminate open outdoor spaces, with a maximum beam distance of 547 feet. The light output will drop with use, but it has two options for power: two AA batteries, or a rechargeable cell included in the box.
The rechargeable cell needs to be removed from the flashlight to charge via a USB-C port, with 1lumen noting that it takes four hours and 11 minutes to charge on average, and lasts for roughly five and a half hours on medium brightness using the lithium ion battery. The flashlight doesn't get nearly as bright or last as long when using AA batteries, but it's still nice to have the versatility in case of emergency.
Eaton Tripp Lite Surge Protector Power Strip
A simple surge protector can keep all of the expensive electronics in your home office or theater safe, and the Eaton Tripp Lite TLP1208SAT offers a great combination of price and features for most homeowners.
It has a whopping 12 outlets, although in its review, TechHive notes that they are fairly cramped on one side, as the reviewer was only able to plug in 11 cords at once. This particular model also has phone, coax, and ethernet ports too. The ethernet passthrough speeds top off at 100 Mbps, which isn't the fastest given that the average internet speeds in the U.S. are over 200 Mbps in 2026.
One great addition to this particular surge protector is its auto-shutoff feature. This prevents it from providing power at all when it's no longer able to protect your devices. There's also an LED to show whether your wall outlet is sufficiently grounded. In the case that disaster does strike, the manufacturer offers lifetime warranty covering up to $250,000 worth of connected devices, as long as it meets the threshold for proper installation and use.
Midland ER310 Emergency Radio
If you live in an area with regular extreme weather events like tornadoes, hurricanes, or severe thunderstorms, an emergency radio is a must-have gadget to stay connected. The Midland ER310 is a great option, with four means of power: a solar panel, six AA batteries, a rechargeable 2,600 mAh battery, or a hand crank. There is a switch on the device to swap between the rechargeable battery or the AAs for power.
The ER310 takes about five and a half hours to charge via the micro USB port, while only a single hour of sunlight provides about 45 minutes of radio time, and cranking for only one minute powers nine minutes of radio.
Of course, this is an emergency radio, so temper your expectations when it comes to sound quality — although a review from The Gadgeteer noted the sound to be of good quality for voices, which is all you really need for an emergency radio. It also has a 130-lumen flashlight and an ultrasonic dog whistle to help rescue teams find you when things are really dire.
DeWalt Stealthsonic Wet Dry Shop Vac
Despite the name, a shop vac is very useful outside the workshop, and it's a great gadget for any homeowner's toolkit. It can reach into corners like a normal stick vacuum, but it can also do so much more, like clean up your garage or car interior. Also called dry/wet vacs, they can be used to clean up all sorts of messes that would otherwise destroy a normal vacuum, such as gravel, broken glass, nails, or even small puddles. For most homeowners, it's the perfect companion to a robot vacuum, which simply can't handle such demanding tasks.
The trade-off is that they are typically very loud, but the DeWalt Stealthsonic series is designed to keep noise at a more reasonable level. Independent reviewers have confirmed the company's claims of 60-65 decibels, which is well within the safe zone for noise-induced hearing loss — meaning you can safely and comfortably use the shop vac without ear protection. In fact, buyers are often surprised by just how quiet it is, with one user writing on Reddit, "however quiet you think it is, it's probably quieter." It comes in 6-gallon and 12-gallon sizes on Amazon, with additional 9 and 16-gallon options at Lowe's and other retailers.
eufy Robot Vacuum E25
To keep your house floors clean, a robot vacuum is an absolutely essential gadget for homeowners in 2026. These have been around for years, with more options to try than only Roomba. The most convenient models for anyone with hardwood floors are combination vacuum/mop robots. These can run to thousands of dollars, but the eufy Robot Vacuum E25 model is a solid mid-range option that's hard to beat in its price range.
This model performed well above average in Vacuum Wars' ratings, with great results both when deep cleaning carpet and mopping. The only place it disappointed in testing was maximum sucking power, which may be an issue in houses with deep grout lines or seams between flooring. Still, it's a hugely convenient gadget, since it automatically empties dust into a three-liter bag that can be emptied roughly every 75 days. It also self-washes the floor mops and refills water from the dock. Just be aware that like most hybrid robot vacuums, the dock takes up quite a lot of space, measuring 14.6 x 19.1 x 17.3 inches, so it's not so easy to keep hidden away.
Karcher Cube Electric Pressure Washer
If your home has a lot of outdoor space, a pressure washer is a quick and convenient way to keep your driveway, sidewalk, or patio tidy. You can also use them to wash outdoor furniture, the exterior walls of your home, or even vehicles like your car or motorbike. They can be much more effective than a standard garden hose, especially if paired with the right amount of pressure and attachments. You'll also use less water than a garden hose, which can help keep your bills down.
The Karcher K1800PS Cube is a great pick for most homeowners. It's powerful, with a maximum pressure of 1,800 psi, but small, measuring just 15.1 x 12.6 x 11.8 inches. This makes it easy to stow away in the off season in your garage or storage shed. Just don't forget to run the water out before you stow it, or it runs the risk of cracking.
Also be aware that using non-Karcher soaps and cleaning products will likely void your warranty. This particular model doesn't have wheels, but it's light and compact enough to move around without issue. The convenient foot pedal lets you turn it on and off without bending over, and it comes with three different nozzles: turbo, 15 degrees, and a wide soap option.
Kidde Smart Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector
Carbon monoxide is a silent killer, but it's easy to avoid with this simple gadget. Smoke detectors have been required in U.S. homes since 1976, and most states adopted building codes that require CO detectors in one- and two-story homes 15 years ago, and for good reason. Unlike smoke, carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can cause everything from dizziness and confusion to outright death. If you want to stay up to code and, more importantly, keep your family safe, you should have CO detectors installed in your home.
Thankfully, there are plenty of combination smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on the market. Some, like the Kidde Smart Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector, can also connect to smart home systems like Google Home and Alexa for peace of mind when outside the house. This model also works with other non-smart Kidde alarms in your home, so that if any one of them triggers, the smart model will ping you a notification on your phone. There are both hardwired and AA battery-powered models available. The battery-powered model is easier to install, but check your local codes to see whether or not a hardwired model is required by law in your area.
Casper Glow Night Light
Night lights have a reputation for being just for kids, and most models on the market have an aesthetic to match. But if you've ever needed to run to the bathroom in the middle of the night, sneak into the kitchen for a midnight snack, or just walk down a dark hallway without stubbing your toe, a decent night light can help. The Casper Sleep Glow Night Light, from the popular Casper mattress company, solves all of these problems at once, with a sleek, minimal design that won't look out of place in a modern home.
Once plugged in, it automatically turns on and off depending on the ambient light in the room, or if it detects motion. These two separate modes are selected via a toggle on the device itself. The night light is designed so that the light is reflected off the wall, giving it a soft, warm glow.
The biggest downside is that the bulb isn't replaceable, so you'll need to buy a new light when it burns out. Casper claims they have a lifespan of one-to-two years, with the official warranty lasting for 12 months. However, Wirecutter found that they can last for three years or more. It's more expensive than a cheap, ugly night light, but you can save a little by buying a two-pack.
Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 3rd Gen)
Doorbell cameras are an essential gadget for modern homeowners to keep control over their front porch, combining the traditional doorbell with a connected security camera. Unlike old-school peep holes, they allow you to see who is at your door from anywhere you can access the internet, and most can record activity to catch porch pirates and other vandals in the act. Ring is one of the most popular brands in the space, but there are some uncomfortable truths about Ring cameras that have pushed many buyers to seek out reliable Ring alternatives.
One great option is the Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 3rd Gen), which offers 2K video and audio in an attractive package. It goes beyond simple motion detection, with added AI smarts helping to detect if it's a human, vehicle, package, or pet. Wirecutter says that it does this accurately and also "consistently restricts alerts as intended when you use activity zones to monitor specific areas."
This particular model is wired, which means it's more difficult to install but offers more reliable coverage. It works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Home, but for the best coverage, you'll need to upgrade to Google Home Premium, which starts at $10 a month or $100 a year.
Sensi ST55 Smart Thermostat
A smart thermostat makes it easy to monitor your home's temperature and make immediate or scheduled adjustments to keep your family as comfortable as possible. It can also help you save money on energy bills in unexpected weather. Essentially, all it does is connect your HVAC and climate control systems to your home Wi-Fi, but different smart thermostat brands offer various features at at a range of prices. Some also require a monthly subscription, which can cut into savings on energy bills.
For a simple, no-fuss setup, the Sensi ST55 Smart Thermostat is a great pick. It drops the modern touchscreens and puck designs of more expensive smart thermostats for a reliable LCD panel and physical buttons. PCMag notes that, "Despite its smallish size, the LCD offers a wealth of information." That includes basics like room temperature and battery levels, a simple toggle to change the mode to heating, cooling, or off, plus fan setting, time, and schedule.
The ST55 supports voice commands to control home temperatures via Alexa, Google, and Siri, as well as geofencing to automatically reduce energy consumption when you're not at home. This thermostat can work with HVAC systems without a c-wire, but make sure you check compatibility for your specific model before buying.
How we chose these essential gadgets for homeowners
These products were chosen after considering some of the most common and time-consuming tasks and concerns for homeowners. That includes maintenance and cleaning, as well as other topics like safety and disaster preparedness. Rather than handyman's tools, in this list we focused on gadgets.
For our recommendations, we considered both user and expert reviews from reputable websites and YouTube channels, plus how well each product's features meet the needs of most homeowners. All products have a 4.2 or higher rating based on hundreds or thousands of reviews on Amazon.