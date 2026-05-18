Apple Used To Put Stickers In Every iPhone Box – So Why Did It Stop?

Longtime iPhone buyers are probably familiar with Apple's packaging strategy for the handset, and how it evolved over the years. iPhone boxes are notoriously hard to open because Apple wants to give consumers that moment of anticipation before getting their hands on the device. The iPhone is the first thing that appears once the box is open, while the layer underneath contains the accessories and documentation. However, regular iPhone buyers upgrading to an iPhone 16 or iPhone 17 model will not find a familiar perk: the Apple stickers that came with previous iPhone models and other Apple products. Apple stopped including Apple-logo stickers in boxes in 2024 for environmental reasons. Apple moved to a 100% fiber-based product packaging strategy, and the Apple stickers were removed, as they're made of plastic.

It's not just the iPhone that lost the iconic stickers showing Apple logos. In February 2024, the Apple Vision Pro was the first new Apple product to ship without stickers in the box. In May 2024, the M4 iPad Pro and new iPad Air also lost the Apple stickers. The iPhone 16 series launched in September 2024, debuting with 100% fiber-based packaging, which meant the stickers were gone. Apple is pursuing a self-imposed strategy to become carbon neutral by 2030.

Apple product users who keep tabs on Apple news may have seen this change coming. Apple removed the charging brick from iPhones in 2020, when the iPhone 12 series launched. At the time, the company said that eliminating the charger from the iPhone box allowed it to shrink the retail box and ship 70% more boxes on a pallet than before, which was akin to removing 450,000 cars from the road every year. The plastic Apple stickers were likely to be removed eventually.