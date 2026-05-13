3 Major Streaming Services That Cost Less Than $10

Streaming subscriptions continue to get expensive, with the likes of Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and AMC+ announcing a price hike over the last several months. This, combined with the fragmentation of content availability, can quickly make it costly to get a steady flow of good content to watch in your free time. This means you can either switch to free streaming services and watch whatever you get on them, or opt for something like Kanopy, which leverages your local library subscription to give you a cheap subscription alternative. Notably, there is a third option, which involves carefully choosing a selection of streaming services and their plans to pick the most affordable options that suit your needs.

While many major streaming services have crossed the $10 threshold for their monthly subscriptions, you can still find some notable options under $10, albeit with some caveats. Specific plans from popular streaming services like Netflix, Peacock, and Paramount+ can help you save a decent chunk of change if the recent price hikes are impacting your budget.