Can You Really Tell The Difference Between Expensive And Cheap Keyboards?

If you're willing to pay a little more, a premium keyboard can offer a superior experience. Many models in this price range come with mechanical switches instead of rubber membranes. You can also often find models with swappable keycaps, a keyboard keycap upgrade that allows more customization for your device.

While casual users will notice some improvement in comfort, especially because of the smoother keypresses, these keyboards deliver a better experience for competitive players. Companies like Wooting helped popularize analog key technology, with features like Rapid Trigger and adjustable actuation point, allowing the key to register and reset the command based on movement. This precision can make all the difference for players for competitive gamers, and even for casual gamers, these keyboards add other features, such as backlighting (shown above).

So, can you tell the difference between expensive and cheap keyboards? The short answer is "yes" — whether or not you need a high-priced device comes down to your intended use. You do tend to get more features moving from a $20 keyboard to a $100 keyboard, which can bring major changes to your overall experience, but the same doesn't always apply when you go from one expensive keyboard to an even pricier one. After that, the changes feel less noticeable for your daily use and gaming sessions, since these gains make more sense only for specific users.