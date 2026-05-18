Is It Safe To Use A Third-Party USB-C Charger For Your MacBook?

Buy a brand-new MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro, and the laptop will come with a charger in the box, except for the European Union and U.K. markets. The Apple charger can be used to charge the device via USB-C (MacBook Neo) and MagSafe 3 (MacBook Air and Pro). Regardless of market, all new laptops will ship with cables in the box. But these laptops can also be charged safely with compatible third-party USB-C chargers that are available from various retailers.

These third-party chargers can come in handy in various scenarios. Maybe you want more charging ports on the power adapter than Apple chargers provide, or maybe you need multiple chargers conveniently placed at home and at the office. You may be looking for more compact chargers to take on your travels, or you may be in search of replacements for lost and/or damaged original Apple chargers.

Whatever the reason you want to buy a third-party product over an Apple charger, you shouldn't buy the cheapest possible USB-C power brick before ensuring that it can support your MacBook's power requirements, and that it's as safe as the chargers made by Apple.