Anne Hathaway And Jared Leto's Chaotic Apple TV Miniseries Is Worth Your Time

Summer is swiftly approaching. A new slate of TV shows will soon premiere, but viewers are advised to look back into Apple's catalog, where they'll find a true story that continues to haunt the corporate world. "WeCrashed," which debuted on AppleTV+ in 2022, chronicles the Icarian rise and fall of Adam Neumann, the famed WeWork executive whose reckless ambition saw him go from helming a $47 billion startup to unemployed in a matter of weeks.

Based on the eponymous Wondery podcast, the show harnesses the collective powers of its all-star cast to deliver a dramatic tale that, while potentially constrained by its subject matter, delivers more than the run of the mill startup drama. Instead, "WeCrashed" is a toxic romance as poisonous as WeWork's financial statements.

The story follows Neumann, played by Jared Leto, as he builds himself into a messianic corporate ideologue, composed of equal parts spiritual guru, party animal, and snake oil salesman. Buoying his rise is his wife Rebekah, an actress-turned-kingmaker who serves as the spiritual backbone of both WeWork and its lead executive's ambitions. Brilliantly depicted by Anne Hathaway, Rebekah Neumann brings an energy more suited for a cult compound than a boardroom. Somehow a larger personality than the Kaiju she plays in "Colossal," Hathaway elevates "WeCrashed" into a Bonnie and Clyde tale of corporate malfeasance that strikes at the center of the grow-at-any-cost paradigm plaguing our social, political, and economic institutions. Somehow, when Rebekah tells Adam "you're a supernova," you can't help but believe her. Unfortunately, you're also left wondering if she understands the destructive power the dying stars wield.