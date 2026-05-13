Kindle Users Will Miss Out On This Cool New Bluetooth E-Reader Gadget

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E-reader maker Onyx Boox is at it again with the Boox Tappy, an e-reader remote control that lets users turn pages and scroll content over Bluetooth, rather than interacting with the device's touchscreen or page-turn buttons. Tappy can work with a variety of devices, including several Boox e-readers, but it won't support Kindles regardless of how recent the model is. That's because the Kindles that support Bluetooth connectivity can only use the wireless connection for audio features.

Announced in early May, the Boox Tappy can be purchased for $25.99 from Boox or $29.99 on Amazon. Boox says the page turner works with Note Air5 C, Palma 2 Pro, and other Boox devices running Firmware V4.2 and supporting Bluetooth connectivity. The Tappy also includes a pair of spare buttons, allowing its appearance to be somewhat customized, but it's unclear whether spare buttons are sold separately.

While Bluetooth page-turn devices like Tappy can't pair with Kindles, there is one exception that Kindle users can take advantage of. Tappy can connect with smartphones and tablets that support Amazon's Kindle app for iOS/iPadOS and Android. That's how users can get the Tappy clicker to work when consuming Kindle content without touching the e-reader. Tappy may work with other non-Boox devices that support Bluetooth remote controls, though consumers should ensure device compatibility before purchase.