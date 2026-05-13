Kindle Users Will Miss Out On This Cool New Bluetooth E-Reader Gadget
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E-reader maker Onyx Boox is at it again with the Boox Tappy, an e-reader remote control that lets users turn pages and scroll content over Bluetooth, rather than interacting with the device's touchscreen or page-turn buttons. Tappy can work with a variety of devices, including several Boox e-readers, but it won't support Kindles regardless of how recent the model is. That's because the Kindles that support Bluetooth connectivity can only use the wireless connection for audio features.
Announced in early May, the Boox Tappy can be purchased for $25.99 from Boox or $29.99 on Amazon. Boox says the page turner works with Note Air5 C, Palma 2 Pro, and other Boox devices running Firmware V4.2 and supporting Bluetooth connectivity. The Tappy also includes a pair of spare buttons, allowing its appearance to be somewhat customized, but it's unclear whether spare buttons are sold separately.
While Bluetooth page-turn devices like Tappy can't pair with Kindles, there is one exception that Kindle users can take advantage of. Tappy can connect with smartphones and tablets that support Amazon's Kindle app for iOS/iPadOS and Android. That's how users can get the Tappy clicker to work when consuming Kindle content without touching the e-reader. Tappy may work with other non-Boox devices that support Bluetooth remote controls, though consumers should ensure device compatibility before purchase.
How Tappy helps you read books
The Tappy accessory may appeal to e-book readers who don't hold the e-reader in their hands while consuming content. Maybe they use a stand on a desk or a bedside mount to hold the device in place, so reaching for it to turn pages isn't convenient. Boox says the Tappy also comes in handy for staying warm under the covers when reading. You won't have to move your arm to turn the page once Tappy is connected to the reading device. Tappy is easy to use with one hand, weighing about 29 g and measuring 43 by 37 by 25 mm.
A simple button press will turn pages when the gadget is in Reading Mode. Tappy supports additional modes, and holding both buttons for about five seconds lets the user switch between Reading Mode, Browsing Mode, and Multimedia Mode. In Browsing Mode, the remote lets users scroll up and down through vertical content that may extend over multiple pages, while Multimedia Mode lets users control music and audiobook playback. Boox notes that users will be able to customize controls on Boox devices. For example, double-click or long-press gestures are available and can be assigned to other tasks, such as refreshing the content, taking screenshots, and adjusting the light.
The device features long battery life, offering weeks of use on a single charge, and recharges via USB-C. The gadget also features an indicator light that shows whether the device is paired with the e-reader and whether the battery is running low.
Are there any page-turn devices for Kindles?
Tappy is a similar accessory to the Kobo Remote, a Bluetooth page turner launched in late 2025 for Kobo e-readers and other devices, but it also does not work with Kindle readers. The SK SYUKUYU is an alternative for Kindle users: a Bluetooth remote that comes with an accessory to attach to the Kindle screen to turn pages. The remote doesn't connect directly to the Kindle, even though the e-reader supports Bluetooth. That product costs $23.99 on Amazon as of this writing. That said, some buyers may prefer the Boox Tappy's design to these alternatives.
While Amazon added Bluetooth functionality to Kindle devices in 2016, the company limits its use to audio, including accessibility features. Accessories like Tappy can't connect to any Kindle model that supports Bluetooth unless Amazon releases a software update to enable this functionality. Kindle users who want to use the Tappy gadget can pair the device with an iPhone, iPad, or Android device and run the Kindle app, which supports Bluetooth remotes.