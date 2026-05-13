The Cheapest Kindle Scribe Is Launching Soon – With One Big Trade-Off

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In 2025, Amazon announced plans to release a more budget-friendly version of its large e-reader / notebook tablet, the Kindle Scribe. Now, almost a year later, we finally know when the Kindle Scribe Without Front Light will arrive, as well as what it will cost. The new version of the Scribe will include an 11-inch display, just like the original version, and it will retail starting at $429.99 — $70 cheaper than the $499.99 Kindle Scribe with a front light.

While $70 is a significant discount, consumers looking to pick up the cheaper variant need to decide if the biggest catch is worth the money saved, as the lack of a front light on the cheaper Kindle Scribe means you'll be more limited on where and when you can use the Scribe, especially if you plan to do a lot of reading on it. Without a front light, reading or writing in dark environments will more difficult.

Aside from the missing front light, nearly everything else about the cheaper Kindle Scribe is the same as the original, though it does appear to max out at 16GB or storage, where the pricier model comes with 32GB or 64GB. That is a bit disappointing, especially if you plan to use it to take a lot of notes. However, it should still be more than enough storage for most users.