What That 'Red Button' On A Lenovo ThinkPad Is For

Since IBM launched the ThinkPad in 1992, the iconic laptop has carried a unique identity with it in the form of a small red "button" located between the G, H, and B keys on the keyboard. But this isn't a button in the traditional sense — it's a tiny joystick officially known as the TrackPoint. Even under the Lenovo umbrella (IBM's personal computer division was acquired by Lenovo in 2005), the TrackPoint has remained as a way to give users a more precise and easily accessible method for moving their mouse cursor around.

According to a comment made by former Lenovo chief design officer, David Hill, the TrackPoint was intended to make it possible to type and move your cursor without needing to reset your typing position. And over the years it has persisted, despite the evolution of the laptop industry. It utilizes several pressure-related resistors which are built directly into the body of the laptop's keyboard. Whenever pressure is applied to the TrackPoint, the resistors detect the pressure and then translate it into mouse cursor movement on your screen.

With tech and gadget prices expected to increase in 2026, having a way to make a product stand out could be key to keeping consumers invested in a company's ecosystem. The TrackPoint's multi-decade legacy and overall usefulness remains a reason for consumers to choose a ThinkPad over some of the best laptops out there.