Every Samsung Galaxy Ultra Owner Has Noticed This Weird S Pen Smell

The Samsung S Pen is a stylus that comes built in with all current Galaxy Ultra phones. It's helpful for note-taking, and there are even useful S Pen features that streamline how you launch or control certain apps. But have you ever noticed a weird smell coming from your S Pen? Galaxy Ultra owners have been reporting a "burning smell" ever since the S Pen was added as a feature to the Galaxy S22 Ultra phone. The issue is so prevalent that practically everyone who has owned a Galaxy Ultra phone in the last few years has noticed it at one point or another.

An official statement from Samsung in 2024 explained that "there may be a smell resembling burning emanating from the S Pen due to the new product's plastic or rubber components." A Samsung representative further explained (via Samsung Community) that the S Pen sits close to the phone's heat-generating internal components when it's in its holster. This causes the pen's plastic and rubber exterior to heat up, resulting in the notorious scent.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series of phones was released on March 11, 2026. In the months since these latest models launched, wary users have paid close attention to the S Pen to see if that all-too-familiar odor is still around. Luckily, S26 owners have reported that the worrisome smell seems to finally be gone — and we didn't notice it when we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra either.