Scientists Are Using Internet Cables For Something They Weren't Built To Do

Internet cables are becoming seismic sensors on land, under the sea, and possibly on the moon. Millions of miles of fiber-optic cable already cover the Earth, including about 920,000 miles of undersea cables on the ocean floor. As some of the oldest cables are being pulled from the ocean and new cables are laid, scientists are increasingly tracking natural hazards like earthquakes, volcanoes, and floods along this global network.

Distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) uses laser pulses to read minute changes in vibration, strain, ground movement, and water movement. Traditional seismometers measure ground motion at an isolated point. A fiber-optic cable can act as a continuous sensor over a larger area, collecting real-time, high-resolution data, and Iceland's volcanic Grindavík eruption showed how the technology can help track hazards beyond earthquakes. The U.S. National Science Foundation reported that the system supported a warning 26 minutes before the eruption, giving nearby residents time to evacuate.

Caltech researchers also proved how powerful the monitoring system can be. They tapped into a roughly 62-mile fiber-optic cable section, collecting data equivalent to 10,000 traditional seismometers. Their findings could have a sizable impact on seismic monitoring at a much lower cost than traditional systems. There are more than 700 seismometers in California, each costing up to $50,000. A DAS system needs one $200,000 interrogator to send laser light pulses down miles of cable. The same approach could help with underwater seismic monitoring, which gets even more expensive and difficult. In the Canary Islands, researchers turned a submarine telecommunications cable into 11,968 strain sensors across about 75 miles. The DAS system detected local and regional earthquakes along with seismic waves from oceanic earthquakes thousands of miles away.