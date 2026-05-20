Regular Kindles Are Great, But The Smart Money Buys The Kids Edition Instead

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If you're looking to buy a new e-reader on Amazon, you may have noticed that the online retailer offers a kids edition of its Kindle. Even though its name indicates a different edition and is $20 more expensive than the base Kindle, both devices have the exact same hardware. Their price difference exists because of the Kindle Kids' extra services — which include a protective case, an extended warranty, and a free content subscription.

It sounds strange to pay an extra $20 for the Kindle Kids if both devices come with the same hardware, but the decision makes more sense when you drill into its details. For instance, the bundle includes a two-year warranty — which is one year longer than its standard counterpart. This extended warranty is complemented by a protective case included in the box. If you search the retailer, cases with similar quality can run anywhere between $8 and $30-plus on average.