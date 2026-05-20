Regular Kindles Are Great, But The Smart Money Buys The Kids Edition Instead
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If you're looking to buy a new e-reader on Amazon, you may have noticed that the online retailer offers a kids edition of its Kindle. Even though its name indicates a different edition and is $20 more expensive than the base Kindle, both devices have the exact same hardware. Their price difference exists because of the Kindle Kids' extra services — which include a protective case, an extended warranty, and a free content subscription.
It sounds strange to pay an extra $20 for the Kindle Kids if both devices come with the same hardware, but the decision makes more sense when you drill into its details. For instance, the bundle includes a two-year warranty — which is one year longer than its standard counterpart. This extended warranty is complemented by a protective case included in the box. If you search the retailer, cases with similar quality can run anywhere between $8 and $30-plus on average.
What else makes the Kindle Kids worth the extra $20
While some adults may be hesitant to purchase a Kindle Kids over a desire to avoid content restrictions, this edition carries no reading or purchase constraints, unless the device is in "Kids Mode." Adults just need to log in with their regular account and adjust profile settings accordingly. However, if you do have children, Amazon adds six months of Amazon Kids+ for free, which includes an ad-free, age-appropriate library with thousands of books. The subscription also boasts a plethora of shows, podcasts, games, and more.
Adults should note that in the past, you could skip ads for free on a Kindle Kids, but now, you need to pay $20 for ad removal unless browsing under a kids profile. If you're interested in getting more out of your Kindle beyond ad removal, check out our guide highlighting ways to optimize usage of your device.