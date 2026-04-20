How To Turn Off Ads On Your Amazon Kindle

Upgrading to ad-free Kindle may or may not be worth it depending on your needs. If you're someone who values customization and convenience, it could be money well spent. Without ads, you're free to change the Kindle lock screen to either the default wallpapers or your current read's cover. To apply the book cover, open Settings from the Quick Actions panel and tap on Screen and brightness. Then, toggle on Show Cover. There are also plenty of tutorials online to create a custom lock screen.

Besides personalizing the lock screen, your Home tab will look much cleaner without the persistent ads appearing. Another major advantage of an ad-free Kindle is that you won't need to swipe up to get to your book. As soon as you wake up your Kindle, you're instantly back to where you left off.

On the other hand, paying to get rid of Kindle ads isn't worth it if you're not really bothered by them in the first place. After all, they're probably the least intrusive kind of ad there is — Kindle ads won't show up to interrupt you while you're reading a book. They just stay on the lock screen and home screen.

While you can't remove ads for free, there are simple ways to avoid seeing them. One option is to use a flip case to hide the lock screen when you're not using the e-reader. Another is Kindle's Screen Off option, which turns off the screen when locked, so nothing is displayed. To enable Screen Off, long-press on the power button and select Screen Off from the pop-up. Meanwhile, to prevent seeing the home screen ads, the trick is to stay in the Library tab and always have a book open.