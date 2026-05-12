5 Tips For Reading More On Your Kindle

There are instances when while reading, you catch yourself thinking how long it might take before you can finish the book or, at very least, the chapter. Not knowing can make you lose the motivation to continue because it just feels like a never-ending task. Thankfully, the Kindle has two solutions to that: the clock and "Time left in chapter" feature. Both can be displayed on the reading interface to give you a more concrete sense of how much time you need (or want) to put into reading.

The clock sits at the top center of the screen. When a book starts to drag on and on, you can challenge yourself to read for five more minutes. Sometimes, that's all the push you need to finish a chapter or even the entire book. If not, at least you've still made some progress before stopping.

The "Time left in chapter" feature, on the other hand, is located in the bottom-left corner. It's one of the available reading progress indicators Kindle uses, along with pages and loc numbers. As you might have already guessed, Time left in chapter tells you the total minutes you need until you get to the end of the chapter. It's based on your personal reading speed, and from user reports, it's usually a good estimate. This can help you decide whether you can still squeeze in another chapter before bed or going out.

To turn on the clock and Time left in chapter on your Kindle interface, just open any book. Then, tap the space at the top and select the Aa menu. In the More tab, toggle on "Show clock while reading" and set Reading progress to Time left in chapter.