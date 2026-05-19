4 Retro Apple Gadgets You Can Buy On Amazon
While Apple's general brand image these days emphasizes sleek, smooth curves, that wasn't always the case. Back in the company's fledgling years of the 1980s, its equipment was just as boxy and beige as everyone else, with a smoother, more colorful image gradually surfacing in subsequent decades. While you can't go back in time to buy actual computers and accessories from that age today, there are fun gadgets you can purchase on Amazon to give your modern devices a little retro Apple style, such as clocks, speakers, and chargers.
These gadgets won't have genuine Apple branding on them, as that would surely incur the company's wrath. But they do utilize the iconic shapes and designs of computers like the Macintosh and iMac, as well as those computers' peripherals, like the Macintosh's boxy mouse. Whether you were around back then and miss your favorite old Apple tech, or are a younger user interested in retro hardware, these gadgets are an easy way to inject yesteryear vibes into your modern-day life.
Uneede Maclock Retro Desk Clock
The original Apple Macintosh computer hit the market in 1984. It proved to be a landmark in personal computing and is an 80s inventions that you're still using today. Its boxy, slightly rectangular design has made it an iconic piece of that era and computer history, though using one these days wouldn't exactly be efficient. You might struggle to get one anyway, as an original Macintosh from the 80s is quite valuable today. Instead, for a little Macintosh style on your desk, there's the Uneede Maclock Retro Desk Clock, available on Amazon for $29.99.
This digital clock deliberately invokes the appearance of the original Macintosh computer, including a distinctive, yet copyright-safe rainbow logo on the front. When active, the screen displays the current time, date, day of the week, and ambient room temperature. It's powered on by inserting a decorative floppy disc into the disc drive on the front, greeting you with a pixelated smiley face reminiscent of the Finder logo from the original Macintosh operating system. The buttons on the side let you program the alarm, while the dial on the front helps you fine-tune the backlighting so it isn't disruptive on your nightstand.
Spigen AirPods Pro 3 Case
Another element of the original Macintosh that cemented its stylistic profile was the mouse, which was as boxy and rectangular as the monitor. Remember, visual interfaces were a brand-new thing back in the 1980s, evolving from text-only inputs, meaning the first mouse wasn't exactly designed with ergonomics in mind. So while you may not want that distinctive look for use as an actual mouse today, it works nicely as design-forward case for AirPods.
Specifically, the Spigen AirPods Pro 3 case, available on Amazon for $29.99. This case is meant to serve as a protective second layer for the MagSafe charging case that comes with the AirPods Pro 3. The MagSafe unit sits within the Spigen case, and a small opening on the side allows you to insert a charging cable as normal, while keeping the case closed. It flips open for access and features a built-in locking mechanism.
Simply close the lid, click the mouse button, and the lid will lock. This retro-inspired gadget also works with a wireless charging pad, and for extra style points, the side of Spigen's mouse case has a faux ribbed cord ending in a tie point for a lanyard, reminiscent of the connector on the original Macintosh mouse.
Divoom MiniToo Smart Pixel Speaker
The first Apple computer to feature a built-in color display was the Mac Color Classic, released in 1993. Where previous Mac computers used monochrome displays, this model was equipped with 512 x 384 pixel color, allowing users to see all kinds of chunky, pixelated pastels. It might be tough to get a Mac Color Classic today, but if you want this look on something resembling a classic computer, there's the Divoom MiniToo Smart Pixel Speaker. Rather than reminding of a single, specific retro Apple device, this gadget manages to echo the entirety of the late 80s and early 90s home computing scene, including a boxy monitor and tiny integrated keyboard.
Using a companion smartphone app, you can display a variety of pixel art and digital clock faces, including some that resemble the UI of classic Apple computers. You can also draw custom pixel art to show off, or mirror photos from your device. Running $55.99 on Amazon, this Divoom gadget doubles as a smart speaker, playing music with a 5W full-range driver through Bluetooth, USB, or TF cards. It can also be used as an alarm clock and white noise machine, all of which can be controlled by the built-in keyboard and joystick.
Spigen Apple Watch Charger Stand
The Apple iMac G3 was a legendary gadget born in the 90s. It was one of the first major departures from the company's established designs in terms of both visual style and computing ability. Not only did it feature the latest version of MacOS, the iMac G3 boasted a smooth, rounded casing that came in a variety of pastel colors, a notable change from the beige boxes that had previously dominated the industry. For a gadget that channels this particular piece of Apple history, there's the Spigen Apple Watch Charger Stand.
Available on Amazon for $29.99, this retro-styled accessory serves as a stylish stand for your existing Apple Watch charging pad. Insert the charger cable into the hole in the front, snake it out the back, and push the charging pad into the recessed section. Your cable is out of sight, while your Apple Watch can be mounted to the front for charging, with its band looping around the back. This gadget is made of non-slip silicone to help keep your Apple Watch firmly mounted in place, and comes in four colors reminiscent of the iMac G3: Bondi Blue, Ruby, Graphite, and Tangerine.