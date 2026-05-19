4 Retro Apple Gadgets You Can Buy On Amazon

While Apple's general brand image these days emphasizes sleek, smooth curves, that wasn't always the case. Back in the company's fledgling years of the 1980s, its equipment was just as boxy and beige as everyone else, with a smoother, more colorful image gradually surfacing in subsequent decades. While you can't go back in time to buy actual computers and accessories from that age today, there are fun gadgets you can purchase on Amazon to give your modern devices a little retro Apple style, such as clocks, speakers, and chargers.

These gadgets won't have genuine Apple branding on them, as that would surely incur the company's wrath. But they do utilize the iconic shapes and designs of computers like the Macintosh and iMac, as well as those computers' peripherals, like the Macintosh's boxy mouse. Whether you were around back then and miss your favorite old Apple tech, or are a younger user interested in retro hardware, these gadgets are an easy way to inject yesteryear vibes into your modern-day life.