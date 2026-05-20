4 Things The PlayStation 5 Can Do That An Xbox Series X Can't
It's been almost six years since the PlayStation 5 released, ushering in a new generation of gaming. The PS5 is powerful and provides access to great first-party games like "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" and "Ghost of Yōtei." Even some former Xbox exclusives like "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle" and "Starfield" have made their way to Sony's console, which is a major reason why those looking to purchase a console should get a PlayStation 5 over an Xbox Series X despite the two having comparable specs.
That's not to say Microsoft's console is by any means bad. There are things you probably didn't know the Xbox Series X could do and several features the PS5 doesn't have, like Quick Resume, Dolby Vision, and backward compatibility going all the way back to the original Xbox. Likewise, the PlayStation 5 has some exclusive features, including a truly next-generation controller and colorful customization options for the PS5 hardware itself.
Better gameplay immersion with the DualSense controller
The PlayStation 5 controller can do some cool things that make it really feel like a step forward for gaming hardware. In contrast, the Xbox Wireless Controller that comes with the Series X or S doesn't change all that much from what its predecessor brought to the table, prioritizing backward compatibility over innovation.
The DualSense has haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a built-in speaker to make gameplay feel more immersive. Hearing audio messages through your controller and feeling rainfall or the difference between different guns are novelties that drop you into the action. These features do drain the controller's battery and can impact gameplay, but you can easily turn them off if you'd prefer a more classic experience.
Additionally, the DualSense's integrated speaker and microphone are great for communication, allowing players to chat even if they don't have headphones that fit in the controller's audio jack. Some players may prefer the simplicity of the Xbox controller, but it's undeniable that the DualSense is designed to be a true next-gen upgrade.
Spoiler-free help when you're stuck
There are plenty of resources out there for gamers stuck on that challenging level or looking for a sneaky collectible, from written guides to let's plays, but those often put you at risk of seeing spoilers. That's why the PlayStation 5's Game Help feature is so useful. The PlayStation Plus perk provides easy and guaranteed spoiler-free hints for many first- and third-party titles like "Astro Bot" and "Hogwarts Legacy."
To access it in an applicable game, all you need to do is open the control center and find the Game Help card. That will open up a list of objectives based on where you are in the game. Selecting one brings up hints, sometimes in the form of a video, which you can pin to the screen to make it easy to follow along with. Game Help has also expanded with the introduction of community features that allow users to upload their own hints and vote on those posted by others.
Easy customization with swappable console covers
The PlayStation 5's hardware design has been a hot topic since it was first revealed. In addition to being significantly taller than the Xbox Series X, the console's odd shape had many wondering where they were going to put it and how it would fit in (or not) with their setup. Those large panels actually do serve a purpose, supporting the main part of the console. They're also removable for easy cleaning and customization.
PlayStation makes console covers in a variety of colors for the PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, and their revised Slim versions. So far, the only official option for the PS5 Pro is a sold-out cover based on "Ghost of Yōtei," but there are also third-party faceplates available for all PS5 models that are cheaper than the first-party ones, which range from $54 to $74. There are, of course, console skins and other customization options for Xbox Series X and S, but the PS5's console covers are far easier to snap on and swap than stickers you need to precisely apply.
More flexible storage expansion
If you have a lot of different games you swap between, you'll want to add extra storage to your console. The PlayStation 5 does make adding internal storage expansion a little harder than the Xbox. Since it uses M.2 SSDs, you'll need to open up the console and screw the drive in yourself. Far simpler are the Xbox Series X's Storage Expansion Cards, which only have to be plugged into a slot on the back of the console.
However, the PS5 has one major advantage where storage is concerned. Xbox's Storage Expansion Cards are proprietary technology, limiting your options to official cards made for Series X by Seagate and Sandisk. In contrast, any M.2 SSD that fits the PS5's requirements will work with the console, allowing you to shop around for a good deal. Xbox's approach to internal storage makes installation easier, but PlayStation 5's way is far more consumer friendly.