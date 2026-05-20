4 Things The PlayStation 5 Can Do That An Xbox Series X Can't

It's been almost six years since the PlayStation 5 released, ushering in a new generation of gaming. The PS5 is powerful and provides access to great first-party games like "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" and "Ghost of Yōtei." Even some former Xbox exclusives like "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle" and "Starfield" have made their way to Sony's console, which is a major reason why those looking to purchase a console should get a PlayStation 5 over an Xbox Series X despite the two having comparable specs.

That's not to say Microsoft's console is by any means bad. There are things you probably didn't know the Xbox Series X could do and several features the PS5 doesn't have, like Quick Resume, Dolby Vision, and backward compatibility going all the way back to the original Xbox. Likewise, the PlayStation 5 has some exclusive features, including a truly next-generation controller and colorful customization options for the PS5 hardware itself.