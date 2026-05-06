4 Cool Things You Didn't Know Your PlayStation 5 Controller Could Do

The PlayStation 5's DualSense controller is designed to maximize immersion with its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that simulate things like falling rain and the distinct feel of firing different weapons. Sony has added new features over the years, such as the ability to pair it to multiple devices and adaptive charging, which is one of the reasons you should always update your PS5 controller when prompted by your console.

Some on Reddit have even said that the DualSense has changed the way they play, with one calling it "a literal game changer" that convinced them to get a PlayStation 5 over an Xbox Series X. Not all of the PS5 controller's features are immediately apparent, though. The sleek device is hiding some cool things in the settings and beyond that can improve your gaming experience, further enhancing immersion and accessibility. That includes 3D audio options and Create button customizations you probably didn't know existed.