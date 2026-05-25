The Reason Why Smartwatch Lights Are Almost Always Green

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If you own a smartwatch, odds are you have removed the device from your wrist and noticed the underside flashed green for a second or two. It doesn't matter if it was an Apple Watch Ultra 3 or a budget alternative device like the Amazfit Active Max; they all use green lights because it makes it easier to detect your pulse.

Smartwatches measure your pulse using a process known as photoplethysmography. This technique detects how much blood volume changes in tissue beds, specifically the skin. Capillaries expand and contract while transferring blood to your organs, including your skin, and these movements coincide with your heartbeat. Smartwatches shine a light onto the skin, record how much light returns and how quickly the amount changes, and crunches numbers to give your pulse. But why do smart watches use green light? Because blood is red. No, seriously.

We all know blood contains hemoglobin — iron-carrying molecules that turn red when exposed to oxygen. But why do we see hemoglobin as red? Because it absorbs most light and only reflects light in a specific wavelength: red. Red objects absorb green light like crazy, so when capillaries are full of blood, they gobble up green light. This makes it easier for smartwatches to differentiate between capillaries swollen with blood and capillaries that aren't. Furthermore, green light doesn't penetrate your skin as deeply as other colors. On the surface, that sounds like a disadvantage, but that's exactly the point: Keeping measurements to the surface of the body lets smartwatches easily parse data and provide more accurate measurements.