If Your Apple Watch Sensor Is Glowing Red, This Is What It Means

The Apple Watch is one of the most popular smartwatches on the market, and while the Series 11 only offers minor upgrades, these improvements sit on top of an already excellent framework. Despite its widespread appeal, several Apple Watch features might fly under the radar. For example, you might be surprised if your Apple Watch starts glowing red, but it doesn't mean the device is about to blow up.

If your Apple Watch starts glowing red, specifically the sensor that touches your wrist, that only means the device is measuring your blood oxygen level, specifically when Sleep Focus or Theater Mode is active. This procedure is a "background measurement," and you should only see it in low-light conditions, such as when you are in bed trying to sleep or in a movie theater. The irony of Apple making the light so noticeable in situations when you don't want to see it is palpable.

As the Apple Watch has multiple sensors (including a hole that measures water depth), it can do more than just measure your blood oxygen level. Apple Watches can also monitor your heart rate by using green lights. Like with the blood oxygen sensors, this feature will cause the device to glow green, again usually in situations with low ambient illumination.