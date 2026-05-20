Apple App Store Subscriptions Just Got Cheaper, But There's A Catch
Some of the premium apps and services that require a monthly subscription may offer yearly discounts if the consumer is willing to pay for a longer period. Those are typically 12-month plans, though some subscriptions may also offer 24-month deals. The downside is that the consumer will have to pay an upfront lump sum when subscribing to that yearly plan. To make such discounts easier to pay, while still allowing developers to offer the deals, Apple rolled out a new payment plan in the App Store in late April that allows developers to offer cheaper 12-month subscriptions to consumers, but bill them monthly for the annual commitment. That way, consumers get the cheaper yearly price without having to pay the entire sum at once. For developers, they get a more predictable revenue stream that's better than month-to-month options. The consumer still has to pay for the 12-month period, even if they pay an installment each month. Also, U.S. consumers can't take advantage of the payment plan, as of this writing.
The new App Store payment plan comes after years of protests from developers and some consumers about Apple's high fees for iPhone app purchases, but it's not necessarily a direct response to those complaints. Apple has had to make changes to the App Store experience following regulatory pressure and lawsuits, including introducing support for third-party iPhone app marketplaces in the European Union and Japan and allowing developers to link to cheaper offers outside the App Store in the United States. The new subscription payment plan doesn't impact Apple's fee, as the company will still take its cut out of the annual amount the customer agrees to pay. It's the developer offering the deal, not Apple.
What if you cancel early?
The new subscription payment feature doesn't force developers to offer any discounts. Not all subscriptions available in the App Store come with cheaper yearly prices. Also, developers have to choose to offer this payment plan with discounted yearly subscriptions promoted through their apps. Developers can still decide to charge subscribers one-time upfront payments in exchange for the discount for a 12-month subscription purchase.
Subscribers can cancel at any time during the 12 months to prevent the App Store from charging them for another cycle at the end of the period. However, agreeing to purchase the 12-month subscription via the "monthly subscriptions with a 12-month commitment" option, which is what Apple calls the payment plan, means paying the 12 installments. For example, canceling a subscription after four months would not mean the customer stops paying the remaining eight installments. These will be due each month and will still appear in the Apple Account details.
Apple explains in a support document that consumers who can't be charged for the remaining installments may lose service access until the installments are paid. That may mean access to paid features can be suspended. A user whose payment method fails will not be able to purchase other content in the App Store until the payment method is updated. Separately, users will be able to upgrade to a different plan during the 12-month period. In this scenario, users will receive a prorated refund for the unused time in the current billing period.
What about U.S. iPhone users?
Apple's announcement notes that consumers in the U.S. and Singapore will not be able to take advantage of the new payment plan for 12-month subscriptions. Developers can't offer this payment option to consumers in these two markets, but they can use it everywhere else. Apple hasn't explained why these two particular markets are excluded, or how long the exclusion will last. TechCrunch believes that Apple's decision concerning the United States may be tied to the Epic Games lawsuit, parts of which relate to subscriptions. Apple doesn't have a similar legal battle in Singapore, but the outlet speculates stronger consumer rules in the country may be why Apple has excluded Singapore.
While Apple offered the iPhone screenshots above as an example of how the new payment plan will appear in the Apple Account, the payment option is also available to developers and companies who sell subscriptions for iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Vision Pro App Stores. The new payment option can appear on devices running iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, macOS 26.4, tvOS 26.4, and visionOS 26.4, or later versions of these operating systems.