Apple App Store Subscriptions Just Got Cheaper, But There's A Catch

Some of the premium apps and services that require a monthly subscription may offer yearly discounts if the consumer is willing to pay for a longer period. Those are typically 12-month plans, though some subscriptions may also offer 24-month deals. The downside is that the consumer will have to pay an upfront lump sum when subscribing to that yearly plan. To make such discounts easier to pay, while still allowing developers to offer the deals, Apple rolled out a new payment plan in the App Store in late April that allows developers to offer cheaper 12-month subscriptions to consumers, but bill them monthly for the annual commitment. That way, consumers get the cheaper yearly price without having to pay the entire sum at once. For developers, they get a more predictable revenue stream that's better than month-to-month options. The consumer still has to pay for the 12-month period, even if they pay an installment each month. Also, U.S. consumers can't take advantage of the payment plan, as of this writing.

The new App Store payment plan comes after years of protests from developers and some consumers about Apple's high fees for iPhone app purchases, but it's not necessarily a direct response to those complaints. Apple has had to make changes to the App Store experience following regulatory pressure and lawsuits, including introducing support for third-party iPhone app marketplaces in the European Union and Japan and allowing developers to link to cheaper offers outside the App Store in the United States. The new subscription payment plan doesn't impact Apple's fee, as the company will still take its cut out of the annual amount the customer agrees to pay. It's the developer offering the deal, not Apple.