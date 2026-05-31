Seeing 'Encrypted' On Your iPhone Messages? Here's What That Means

What makes end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging so important is that users don't need to do anything, besides keeping their iPhone and Android phones updated and having a supported carrier. As Apple explains on a blog post, "when RCS messages are end-to-end encrypted, they can't be read while they're sent between devices. Users will know that a conversation is end-to-end encrypted when they see a new lock icon in their RCS chats." Better than that, encryption is always on as the standard, and even if you were already using RCS with someone else, the chat will instantly be updated with this privacy layer.

That said, the integration between Android and iPhone users gets a lot better. While Apple and Google promote this as a quality-of-life feature, it's also important due to both companies being prosecuted by governments per acting as a duopoly on the smartphone software market. Some watchdogs say Apple and Google don't let other competitors thrive on the mobile software market as they have the dominant systems. Since then, they have been better at offering users the ability to move between these platforms, they can show governments that they're not as strict about their operating systems and app stores. Recently, moving between platforms got better, RCS now works with end-to-end encryption, and even AirDrop is rolling out to Android phones, meaning that sharing content from Android to iPhone and vice-versa is a lot easier now.