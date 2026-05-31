Seeing 'Encrypted' On Your iPhone Messages? Here's What That Means
After a few months of beta testing with developers, Apple finally released (in beta) end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging to iPhone users with iOS 26.5. With that, you can message Android users without getting the risk of a hacker intercepting your message. That said, if you started seeing "Encrypted" on your iPhone messages with Android users, this means you're running iOS 26.5 or later and you're texting someone on Android with the latest version of Google Messages. So, if you're wondering why your iPhone messages say "encrypted," here is the answer.
Rich Communication Services, or RCS, is a standard that makes messages between Android and iOS users more seamless. While the green vs. blue bubbles debate still lives on, texting your Android friends is not as bad as it used to be, as Apple now supports sending images, videos, and even letting them see that you reacted to their messages. Now, with iOS 26.5, Apple takes this integration one step further by offering, in beta, end-to-end encrypted RCS messages. This change makes talking to your friends in a different ecosystem more secure and private while also replacing the traditional SMS format. Check out Apple's support page for the full list of carriers that support end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging.
Encrypted RCS messaging helps to improve iOS and Android interoperability
What makes end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging so important is that users don't need to do anything, besides keeping their iPhone and Android phones updated and having a supported carrier. As Apple explains on a blog post, "when RCS messages are end-to-end encrypted, they can't be read while they're sent between devices. Users will know that a conversation is end-to-end encrypted when they see a new lock icon in their RCS chats." Better than that, encryption is always on as the standard, and even if you were already using RCS with someone else, the chat will instantly be updated with this privacy layer.
That said, the integration between Android and iPhone users gets a lot better. While Apple and Google promote this as a quality-of-life feature, it's also important due to both companies being prosecuted by governments per acting as a duopoly on the smartphone software market. Some watchdogs say Apple and Google don't let other competitors thrive on the mobile software market as they have the dominant systems. Since then, they have been better at offering users the ability to move between these platforms, they can show governments that they're not as strict about their operating systems and app stores. Recently, moving between platforms got better, RCS now works with end-to-end encryption, and even AirDrop is rolling out to Android phones, meaning that sharing content from Android to iPhone and vice-versa is a lot easier now.