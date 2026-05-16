After RoboCop, Peter Weller Starred In An Unfortunate Deep Sea Sci-Fi Horror Flop

After grinding out a string of appearances in TV series and movies, "RoboCop" was a breakout role for Peter Weller. A box office success and a massive hit on home video, "RoboCop" appeared to be the star vehicle he had been waiting for. Despite the heavy prosthetics and makeup and the cyborg nature of its protagonist (and nearly being ruined by a dispute over Oreos), the film provided Weller with a fair amount of leeway to demonstrate his range. The posthumanist cyberpunk drama allowed Weller to transcend the bland action-hero tropes prevalent in the 80s and to exhibit real pathos.

Unfortunately, even before Orion Pictures could capitalize on the film's success with a sequel, Weller made an unfortunate choice of follow-up roles when he appeared in 1989's "Leviathan." While the '80s produced some deeply underrated sci-fi gems, "Leviathan" was not one of them. The deep sea thriller was blasted by critics and largely ignored by audiences, and arguably changed Weller's career trajectory for the worse.