How To Prevent Your Router From Overheating

One of the simplest ways to prevent router overheating is to know where to place the router. This involves moving it to an open, well-ventilated area. That's something many people are either unaware of or ignore to keep the router out of sight. It may not be the most visually appealing thing in your home, but your router is certainly one of the most important. So, the first thing you should do is place the router in an open area where its vents are not blocked. If the router is placed on the ground, raising it by a few feet can help improve wireless coverage and reduce dust buildup.

Apart from that, make sure that the router does not sit under direct sunlight or even near a window where it's exposed to indirect sunlight. This will increase the router's temperature, especially during the summer. You should also never place the router near other heat sources for the same reason. This includes radiators, PCs, gaming consoles, smart TVs, or any other similar device that generates heat. Moreover, never place the router on top of a couch, any uneven surface, or an electrical appliance. It should ideally rest on a flat surface or be mounted on a wall such that the vents are not blocked. Even regular reboots help control overheating by clearing temporary processes and cache that are straining your router's resources. You should ideally reboot or unplug the router once a month.