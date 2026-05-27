What Happened To Compaq PCs? Why The Company Vanished

Compaq arrived on the scene in 1982 and within the space of 12 years grew to become the world's largest PC manufacturer. After reaching an impressive high in the mid-1990s, when Compaq PCs enjoyed widespread popularity, the company's fortunes took a turn for the worse before merging with HP in 2002. By 2013, the Compaq brand was no more. Founded in Houston by former Texas Instruments executives Rod Canion, Jim Harris, and Bill Murto, Compaq tapped into a nascent market for portable, IBM-compatible PCs at a time when IBM dominated the desktop business market.

During the early years, Compaq PCs earned a reputation for reliability and attractive pricing, crucial factors that propelled sales and cemented its position in the market. Around 1994, the company sailed past IBM to become the world's top PC maker by market share. But thanks in part to aggressive pricing, rival firm Dell moved in to claim the global top spot in 2001 and, for various reasons, Compaq never recovered. Compaq's impressive rise from humble Texas roots to global PC kingpin was no mean feat and demonstrated how rapid innovation can shake up an industry. But that speedy expansion brought with it new challenges that proved to be the company's undoing.