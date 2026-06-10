Why Germans Use The QWERTZ Keyboard Instead Of QWERTY

Most native English speakers are accustomed to the QWERTY keyboard, using it regularly on their phone, home computer, or at work. Start typing at speed on a German keyboard, though, and you'll quickly run into trouble because the layout of the letters is ever so slightly different — a change that turns it into a QWERTZ keyboard. "QWERTY" comes from the first six keys that appear on the top-left row of a traditional English-language keyboard, whether physical or digital. It's an easy-to-see, easy-to-say label that quickly identifies the layout. No, "YUIOP keyboard" and "ASDFG keyboard" would never have stuck. So QWERTY it is!

The QWERTY keyboard dates back to 1874 with the launch of Christopher Latham Sholes and Carlos Glidden's Remington No. 1 typewriter. Interestingly, not everyone agrees as to why the letters appear as they do. According to Smithsonian Magazine, some historians claim the layout was designed to reduce the chances of the metal bars jamming (see image below) by creating greater space between some commonly used letter pairs, while others say it was to help telegraphists avoid errors when transcribing Morse code.

The QWERTZ keyboard, which started to appear on German typewriters in the early 20th century, swaps the Z at the bottom left of a QWERTY keyboard with the Y that's just to the right of the T. In the German language, Z is a more frequently used letter, so it made sense to place it where it's easier to access. The Z also appears before the U, making it easier to type ZU, a common combination of letters in German.