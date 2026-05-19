Star Wars: Why George Lucas Abandoned His Plan To Kill Han Solo In Return Of The Jedi

Arguably one of the coolest characters in the "Star Wars" franchise is scruffy-looking nerf-herder Han Solo (Harrison Ford), who was initially going to get iced a lot sooner than he did in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." The plan was for Solo to die in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," which certainly would have made for a sci-fi movie with a very different ending. However, after careful consideration, the death was scrapped, sparking behind-the-scenes issues and prompting one creative voice to abandon this pillar of 70s fantasy movies altogether.

In an interview with the L.A. Times, Gary Kurtz, who produced both "Star Wars" and "The Empire Strikes Back," felt that Han's death would have provided a more impactful ending than the one we got. "The original idea was that they would recover [the kidnapped] Han Solo in the early part of the story and that he would then die in the middle part of the film in a raid on an Imperial base," Kurtz explained. "George then decided he didn't want any of the principals killed. By that time, there were really big toy sales and that was a reason."

This was one of the first of many creative issues that didn't sit right with Kurtz, including a gripe about the reconstruction of the Death Star: "So we agreed that I should probably leave." While Kurtz might not have had the ending he hoped for, fragments of it would reappear decades later in another "Star Wars" film.