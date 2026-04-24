5 Sci-Fi Movies That Almost Had Very Different Endings

A few of the best science fiction movies didn't start out that way. A creative misstep here or there, and stories of distant futures, post-apocalyptic worlds, or galaxies far, far away could've ended up very differently, failing to stick the landing we've come to love them for. Keeping this in mind, we've rounded up an interesting batch of sci-fi movies that came very close to finding themselves on a different trajectory altogether. The kind that could've led to them not being the fan favorites or cult classics we know them to be, but box-office blunders that couldn't turn back the clock.

Some of the movies on this list came close to ending on more uplifting notes than the one we got, or dark and direct finales that audiences couldn't settle with on the first time around. A few of them are certainly better left in the film's DVD special features, or with fans scouring YouTube to see what could've been. In the rarest of cases, there was even an ending that, years after it got shelved, resurfaced and found its way back into official canon of the film it was turfed from. To start off, though, we're going back to the '90s and an immensely brighter send-off to a dark science fiction movie.