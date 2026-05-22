Kindle Editions Of E-Books Can Be Changed Anytime - Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon's Kindle line of products is one of the most popular e-book readers on the market. Alternatives such as Kobo Clara Colour are also worth buying, but it's hard to deny the Kindle is an incredible device because of its absolutely gargantuan library. At least until you realize the books you're reading might not be the same as the ones you can find in a physical library.

Recently, X user @coastalsoftgir decided to start reading "Pretty Little Liars" on her Kindle and noticed an odd inclusion on page five. Normally, a book passage on that page is supposed to mention "Fear Factor," a show about completing dares in a contest, but the sentence has been replaced by a mention of TikTok. The app is a popular social media platform now, but the original novel was published in 2006, back when shows like "Fear Factor" reigned supreme and TikTok wasn't even close to launching. Other readers also discovered references to Snapchat, Instagram, Adele, and Billie Eilish. These services hadn't been invented in 2006, and Billie Eilish was five years old when the novel was written. So what gives?

While Amazon hasn't made any statements, the running theory is that "Pretty Little Liars" was altered to appeal to younger readers, specifically readers who will buy the book on Kindle. While the changes might sound harmless, most people don't see it that way. The person who brought this change to the internet's attention considered dropping the book right there, and her comment section is overflowing with people agreeing with her outrage. However, others are looking at the silver lining: The Kindle Edition of "Pretty Little Liars" is an excellent argument for buying physical books.