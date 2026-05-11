5 E-Readers To Replace Your Old Kindle With Before Amazon Ends Support

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As Kindle owners recently learned, Amazon will discontinue support for several Kindle e-readers soon. Starting May 20, several Kindle models released between 2007 and 2012 will no longer be able to download new content from the Kindle store. Users should prepare accordingly by either downloading as much content as possible or looking for other sources. However, given that most of these devices are more than a decade old, the better alternative is to invest in a new e-reader.

You could just buy one of the newer Kindle models Amazon currently offers, but that may not sit well with current owners upset that Amazon has removed support for their old device. Amazon's actions are consistent with what happens with other electronic devices, including smartphones and computers, which stop receiving support from vendors after a number of years, but it's still a pain. If you're frustrated with Amazon and looking to switch it up, it's not just Amazon that makes e-readers. Several companies, including Kobo, Boox, and PocketBook, offer Kindle alternatives. Switching to a non-Kindle competitor means you can't access your current Kindle library, but you would still be able to find new upcoming titles.