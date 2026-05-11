5 E-Readers To Replace Your Old Kindle With Before Amazon Ends Support
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As Kindle owners recently learned, Amazon will discontinue support for several Kindle e-readers soon. Starting May 20, several Kindle models released between 2007 and 2012 will no longer be able to download new content from the Kindle store. Users should prepare accordingly by either downloading as much content as possible or looking for other sources. However, given that most of these devices are more than a decade old, the better alternative is to invest in a new e-reader.
You could just buy one of the newer Kindle models Amazon currently offers, but that may not sit well with current owners upset that Amazon has removed support for their old device. Amazon's actions are consistent with what happens with other electronic devices, including smartphones and computers, which stop receiving support from vendors after a number of years, but it's still a pain. If you're frustrated with Amazon and looking to switch it up, it's not just Amazon that makes e-readers. Several companies, including Kobo, Boox, and PocketBook, offer Kindle alternatives. Switching to a non-Kindle competitor means you can't access your current Kindle library, but you would still be able to find new upcoming titles.
Kobo Clara BW
The $139.99 Kobo Clara BW is a 6-inch black-and-white E Ink reader that's a good alternative to old Kindle models. The Kobo Clara BW has a design similar to the 2024 Paperwhite, though its display is one inch smaller than Amazon's device. Like the Paperwhite model, the Kobo Clara BW is waterproof, and the glare-free display should offer reflection-free reading under direct sunlight. The device also supports a Dark Mode for reading at night. This e-reader doesn't have physical page-turn buttons, however.
The Kobo Clara BW comes with 16 GB of storage, which is good for 12,000 e-books or 75 Kobo Audiobooks according to Rakuten. Bluetooth support ensures the gadget can connect to wireless earphones for audiobook playback. On that note, the Kobo Clara BW reader will get you access to the Kobo Store, which offers access to Kobo's e-book store. A Kobo Plus subscription is available in select markets. The reader also supports local libraries, including OverDrive and Libby.
The reader offers 53 days of battery life, or almost eight weeks. It's shorter than the Kindle Paperwhite's battery life, but it's still a decent experience. The device can be recharged via USB-C.
Kobo Libra Colour
Kindle owners looking for a color-supporting replacement can consider the Kobo Libra Colour, which costs $229.99 on Rakuten and Amazon. The color display should be useful for reading visual content, like comics, and the Kobo Libra Colour notably has stylus support, which lets users annotate text with colors using a Kobo Stylus 2 accessory, sold separately for $69.99. Finally, Kindle owners who want to upgrade from an older Kindle model without losing support for page-turn buttons should know that the Kobo Libra Colour features physical buttons for turning pages.
When it comes to specs, the Kobo Libra Colour features a 7-inch E Ink Kaleido glare-free display with ComfortLight Pro and Dark Mode support, 32 GB of storage, which is good for 24,000 books, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB-C connectivity. The reader is IPX8 rated, or waterproof, like the Kobo Clara BW model. Battery life stands at 40 days, or almost six weeks, thanks to the included 2,050 mAh battery.
In addition to reading and listening to digital books, the Kobo Libra Colour supports various apps. Users can take advantage of journaling and calendar features, as well as support for Dropbox, Google Drive, and Instapaper.
Boox Go Color 7 (Gen II)
At $289.99, the Boox Go Color 7 (Gen II) is another color e-reader that owners of Kindles losing support can consider. The device features a 7-inch Kaleido 3 display and a water-repellent design that should protect against accidental spills and splashes. Like the Kobo Libra Colour, the device features page-turning buttons and also supports Dark Mode and warmer tones. It also features writing support, using the Boox InkSense stylus, a separate $45.99 purchase. Other specs include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C connectivity, built-in speakers and a microphone, and an accelerometer that allows the screen to rotate.
But the Boox Go Color 7 (Gen II) offers more tablet-like features than a basic e-reader. The device runs Android 13 out of the box, so it can also function as an Android tablet with Google Play support and can access a variety of e-book reading apps from the Google Play Store, including the Kindle app. The tablet comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, and supports microSD cards. The 2,300 mAh battery offers between three and five weeks of battery life in sleep mode, but battery life will vary the more you use the Boox Go Color 7 (Gen II) as an Android tablet.
PocketBook InkPad Color 3
The most expensive e-book reader on this list is the InkPad Color 3 from Swiss retailer PocketBook, which costs €329 in Europe and $345 on Amazon. The device features a slightly larger color display at 7.8 inches, with PocketBook noting that the E Ink Kaleido 3 screen offers 50% higher resolution over rival models, or 936 by 702 pixels. The screen can display 4,096 colors, and supports features that allow users to customize the reading experience by adjusting color and brightness (SMARTlight) or turning DARKmode on or off.
Like other e-readers on the list, the device supports customizable page-turn buttons. The PocketBook InkPad Color 3 is waterproof (IPX8 rating) and features speakers and Bluetooth connectivity for audiobooks. Regarding content, PocketBook says the InkPad Color 3 can support 21 book formats, six audio formats, four image formats, and various libraries, including Onleihe and Overdrive. However, the device won't support the Kindle app. Despite the higher price tag, the PocketBook InkPad Color 3 doesn't run Android like the Boox model above.
The PocketBook InkPad Color 3 features 1 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. The Amazon listing also notes that the reader supports external storage. Battery life is quoted at one month, and the device supports USB-C charging.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Of course, you could just stick with what you know, too. Released in 2024, the newest Kindle Paperwhite model can be a good replacement for several discontinued Kindle versions, including the first-generation Kindle Paperwhite. The 2024 model costs $159.99 before any discounts, and that's the price you get for the ad-supported version, without Kindle Unlimited enabled. You'll have to pay $179.99 for the ad-free version. When selecting the Kindle Unlimited option, you'll get three months of free access to Amazon's e-book collection, after which you'll have to pay $11.99 per month to keep the subscription. The model comes with 16 GB of built-in storage, which is good for thousands of books.
The Kindle Paperwhite comes in black, jade, and raspberry, offering a simple design that puts the content front and center. The device features a 7-inch display with uniform top and side bezels. The bottom bezel is slightly larger, so you can hold the e-reader comfortably, but it doesn't feature page-turning buttons, unlike your old Kindle. Speaking of page turning, Amazon says the device offers 25% faster page-turning and that the Kindle Paperwhite is the fastest-ever model in the series.
Other features include a glare-free display that ensures the text is legible in bright light and settings that let users adjust the screen's warmth to better adapt to ambient lighting. Also, the thin e-reader device is waterproof. Battery life can reach up to 12 weeks on a single charge, with the Kindle Paperwhite supporting USB-C connectivity, like the current iPhone and Android smartphones.
How we choose these e-readers
Losing software support for an older Kindle can be frustrating, especially if the device still works and holds a large collection of books. When choosing the list above, we kept in mind Kindle users who may have bought an Amazon device a decade ago. The current landscape of e-book readers is richer, offering buyers more choice and more advanced features. Some of the readers released in the past few years feature slim designs, support for color displays and styluses, long battery life, and USB-C connectivity. That includes Kindle options from Amazon, as some buyers may want to stick with Kindles for the foreseeable future.
Also, we looked at various price points when deciding which items to include in the list, and considered e-readers that run Android, which can offer a broader app-based experience, while still being e-book reading devices at heart.
Other options are available on the market, including those from the vendors above. Amazon may be the place to buy some of these Kindle alternatives, especially devices made in other regions, like PocketBook models. However, most Kindle alternatives available on Amazon will not support Amazon's Kindle e-book library. iPad and Android tablets can also be used as e-book readers, and they support Amazon's Kindle app.