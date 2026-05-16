CDs Vs. Vinyl: Which Has Better Audio Quality?

Vinyl resurgence is nothing to scoff at. In 2025 alone, around 46.8 million vinyl units were sold in the US. Despite lagging behind vinyl records, CDs saw impressive figures during the same period, logging about 29.5 million sales. With many listeners dipping their toes into physical media, the debate around the audio quality between CD and vinyl is surging.

Audiophiles claim that vinyl sounds better than digital audio. While preference likely influences the overall experience, CD has superior audio quality based on raw figures. This includes both its dynamic range and its low end.

Does this put the final nail in the coffin of the CD vs. vinyl audio quality debate? Unfortunately, it's a lot more nuanced than looking at the spec sheet. Vinyl may not have the fidelity of a CD, but some of its limitations actually boost its appeal. Not only does this include subtle mastering differences that often make vinyl sound more balanced on an artistic level, but soft clipping and low-end harmonic distortion may result in a more pleasurable listening experience.