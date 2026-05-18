Not Black, Not White: These USB Port Colors Are Always On

USB ports have different colors, signifying that they perform functions that differ from each other. If you have ever plugged your phone into one of your computer's USB ports and found that it was charging, you have discovered an always-on USB port. These continue to supply power to connected gadgets even when the device where the port is located is shut down, asleep, or hibernating. As for which colors correspond to USB ports that are always on, they are the red, yellow, and orange ones.

These ports have other functions, but they essentially allow you to charge your phone without having to turn on or wake your computer. If it's a laptop, it essentially becomes a power bank, keeping your phone topped up when you don't have a dedicated portable charger, or when there are no USB outlets around. They're also a good way to keep wireless keyboards and mice powered on and connected to a computer, so you can use them to wake it up (you will have to enable this feature in settings).

If the idea of always-on USB ports sounds good to you and you cannot find any of the colors mentioned above, look for one with a battery or lightning symbol next to it. If a port has that symbol, you can set it to always be on with a few tweaks. Just keep in mind that if you do this, the ports will consume power, so do it only when you need to.